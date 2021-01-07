This familiar-looking Capitol Hill invader sent Jamiroquai trending – 13 favourite jokes

You’ll have seen by now the terrifying scenes from the United States where armed supporters of Donald Trump invaded the Capitol building and forced it into lockdown.

A woman was shot dead by police and three others died of ‘medical emergencies’, according to reports. Order was eventually restored and Congress has now certified Joe Biden’s win in November’s presidential elections.

One unexpected consequence was that the violent protests sent Jamiroquai trending because this guy looked uncannily like the band’s founding member and lead singer, Jay Kay.

How did Jamiroquai get wrapped up in this mess pic.twitter.com/j8cS6Ktgzk — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) January 6, 2021

It prompted no end of jokes on Twitter, as you might imagine. And just like Jamiroquai songs, they were all different but basically the same.

Very very disappointed in Jamiroquai pic.twitter.com/4VLVPExuYx — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) January 6, 2021

Worst thing Jamiroquai has done since Cosmic Girl. pic.twitter.com/DDrLkKgAJN — Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) January 6, 2021

Hearing Jamiroquai's album launch tonight has gotten a little out of hand pic.twitter.com/QAdFfzraXX — Tom Cheesewright (@bookofthefuture) January 6, 2021

We told you never to trust Jamiroquai and you didn't listen. pic.twitter.com/tEnGI5xL2A — Simon Price (@simon_price01) January 6, 2021

So wait….. is Jamiroquai now the president? pic.twitter.com/ex55YEvTJ6 — HI 🖐…. I’M ARTWORK (@artworkmagnetic) January 6, 2021

It's Virtual Insanity right now in Washington #jamiroquai pic.twitter.com/ok4ROFYQah — Jon Matthews 💙 (@nobbyhasasock) January 6, 2021

jamiroquai have turned up with a cooked chicken and six cans of lager. pic.twitter.com/lRQPuJTrVJ — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) January 6, 2021

Village People feat. Jamiroquai. The Capitol Concert. pic.twitter.com/Y6KXyV1vgE — Tamiroff (@tamiroff_) January 6, 2021

Billions spent on Defence budget only to get infiltrated by Jamiroquai#Trump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/mhIxJTyclq — Bond.. Mortgage Bond (@SuperTed_X) January 6, 2021

Seasick Steve & Jamiroquai . Just need Ruby Turner for Jools Holland’s Hootenanny pic.twitter.com/AkNRy7FYsG — Harry McNally (@Ebbrell67) January 6, 2021

Can we all agree now that #whiteprivilege is frighteningly real ? Although , not sure why it's dressed as Jamiroquai 😳 ? pic.twitter.com/GUNvPUGR3f — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) January 6, 2021

“This new Jamiroquai video is fucking shit” pic.twitter.com/gZIPpdIJiS — SfH (@simonfromharlow) January 6, 2021

Gonna tell my kids this was Jamiroquai. pic.twitter.com/bwcYA7k5l9 — Albornoz (@albornoz_mx) January 6, 2021

Just to be clear …

We are all with @sueperkins.

now OBSESSED with the Jamiroquai feed — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) January 6, 2021

To conclude …

Love British Twitter: America is currently under attack from an attempted coup and top trending is Jamiroquai due to the fact one of the Trump knobheads looks like Jay Kay 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qv4ZYzfomf — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) January 6, 2021

