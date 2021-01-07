This American TV host’s NSFW take on race and the Capitol Hill riots just went viral

Here’s American TV host, Joe Scarborough, former Republican congressman and now presenter of Morning Joe on US TV news channel MSNBC.

We mention him because his take on the Capitol Hill riots – specifically, the police’s response and the contrast to how they dealt with Black Lives Matter protests, for example – spoke for so many people.

This clip went wildly viral because, well, have a listen for yourself.

Joe Scarborough to Capitol Police on @Morning_Joe :

“Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol…but then Trump supporters come in and you open the FUCKING DOORS for them.” pic.twitter.com/jnuES5qKao — Hollerella (@hollerella) January 7, 2021

It was a sentiment shared by actor Chris Evans among many, many other people.

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Joe Scarborough went off on Capitol police live on MSNBC: “You opened the fucking doors for em!” pic.twitter.com/4Ydd4Au8HN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2021

where's the lie… every damn word if this is accurate https://t.co/ek4qevnug2 — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) January 7, 2021

Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe: If these insurrections were "black they would've been shot in the face" and "if they were Muslim they would've been sniped from the top of buildings!" https://t.co/DQdRL8NoGg — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 7, 2021

Don't think Joe's going to be let off that parking ticket now. https://t.co/ODQS2mWT4b — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) January 7, 2021

I can't believe I missed this moment of righteous rage from @JoeNBC which is ALL OF US and something you absolutely need to see. https://t.co/j8IXaQmwy9 — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 7, 2021

credit where due, striking entirely the right tone here https://t.co/kD7tNgysaZ — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) January 7, 2021

Y’all know I don’t like him.

100% to Joe Scarborough here.

100%. https://t.co/aOyzlaW5UV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 7, 2021

