This American TV host’s NSFW take on race and the Capitol Hill riots just went viral

Here’s American TV host, Joe Scarborough, former Republican congressman and now presenter of Morning Joe on US TV news channel MSNBC.

We mention him because his take on the Capitol Hill riots – specifically, the police’s response and the contrast to how they dealt with Black Lives Matter protests, for example – spoke for so many people.

This clip went wildly viral because, well, have a listen for yourself.

It was a sentiment shared by actor Chris Evans among many, many other people.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @hollerella @Phil_Lewis_