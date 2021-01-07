These ‘how it started and how it ended’ photos are the ultimate last word on Trump’s presidency

Extraordinary scenes in the United States where an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol Building, leaving four people dead and world leaders (not Trump, obviously) condemning the ‘rampage’.

And these two contrasting images shared on Reddit are the ultimate last word on four years of Trump’s presidency.

‘How it started and how it ended,’ said Redditor ahvostin.

‘Probably gonna see these ones in the history books.’ windyreaper ‘Are we great again yet?’ tylerhbrown ‘Eerily enough, this is almost EXACTLY how I pictured it ending.’ Defendprivacy

READ MORE

Source Reddit u/ahvostin