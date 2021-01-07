Somebody cooked up a Phil Daniels Masterchef and Blur mash-up and it’s simply perfect
Back in the summer of 2020, when there wasn’t much going on in the world, Phil Daniels was one of the contestants on Celebrity Masterchef.
The much-loved actor may not have taken home the coveted trophy, but in many ways, he was the clear winner – because Executive Social Media Producer, Ian Symes, made this clip.
It brilliantly combining Phil’s Masterchef soundbites with his iconic appearance in Blur’s Parklife video.
I made this video when Phil Daniels was on MasterChef. It was not approved. pic.twitter.com/CR7z5FYHab
— Ian Symes 🌹🇪🇺 (@ianiansymes) January 5, 2021
He puts his trousers on, has a cup of tea, and thinks about making a roux.
Tweeters were understandably impressed.
This ⬇️ is brilliant. The funniest 40 second video that I have seen in yonks 😂😂👏👏 https://t.co/jD7XjuSOqp
— Tommy Coyne 🇬🇧 😷 🇪🇺 ♒ (@TommyCoyneBN1) January 6, 2021
Lockdown, time to be brilliantly inventive.
Take a minute ( like there's fuck all else to do) and if you don't laugh, begone. https://t.co/FHFWenq7WI
— Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) January 6, 2021
I’m not one to exaggerate, but this may be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen ever. https://t.co/Ea6uZxbsny
— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 6, 2021
I needed this. https://t.co/8TE9IoT4gb
— MiMi Aye (@meemalee) January 5, 2021
We certainly can’t argue with Dave Turner‘s assessment.
THIS IS ART. https://t.co/mLL6wHrM6Q
— Dave Turner (@mrdaveturner) January 5, 2021
