People have been photoshopping the congress podium guy – 11 favourites
You’ve probably seen that photo of the Capitol Hill protester walking out of Congress carrying a podium and waving to the camera.
It was one of the defining images of the day an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters laid siege to their country’s democracy.
Less seriously, obviously, people have been photoshopping the image and sharing the results over at r/photoshopbattles on Reddit. Here are our 11 favourites.
1. ‘We did it boys, let’s pack it up and head home.’
2. Paul Blart: Capitol Cop
3. ‘Not without a fight’
4. ‘Yo let me finish’
5. ‘I always knew’
6. ‘Where’s Wally’
7. ‘Black Friday sales’
8. ‘TRUMP: The Musical’
9. ‘Winner’
10.
‘I’m still speaking here!’
11. ‘DO NOT TOUCH’
And finally …
Source Reddit r/photoshopbattles