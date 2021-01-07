Jedward had the best response to Laura Kuenssberg underplaying the Capitol Hill riots

We weren’t even a week into 2021 when it became obvious that 2020 was just the warm-up act.

As Trump supporters swarmed past barriers on Capitol Hill to invade Congress, the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg shared a video of the unfolding incident, with a fairly noncommittal description.

In fairness to her, the original tweet by Firas Maksad used the same word.

But as any mums might say –

“If Firas Maksad stuck his hand in the fire, would you do it too?”

Her poor choice of words drew immediate criticism.

Tweeters reacted with a mixture of scorn and sarcasm.

While every one of those responses was a powerful takedown in its own right, we particularly enjoyed seeing the unexpected social justice heroes of 2020 – and now 2021 – Jedward, telling her how to do her job.

As they say on social media – “shot, chaser”.

