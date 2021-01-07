Jedward had the best response to Laura Kuenssberg underplaying the Capitol Hill riots

We weren’t even a week into 2021 when it became obvious that 2020 was just the warm-up act.

As Trump supporters swarmed past barriers on Capitol Hill to invade Congress, the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg shared a video of the unfolding incident, with a fairly noncommittal description.

In fairness to her, the original tweet by Firas Maksad used the same word.

Scuffles & violence inside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/47UCAux3gP — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) January 6, 2021

But as any mums might say –

“If Firas Maksad stuck his hand in the fire, would you do it too?”

Her poor choice of words drew immediate criticism.

How the BBC political editor reports far-right fascists storming the Capitol in an attempted coup: https://t.co/a0U4rvD6e5 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) January 6, 2021

Tweeters reacted with a mixture of scorn and sarcasm.

1.

hope it doesn't escalate to a kerfuffle or god forbid a brouhaha — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 6, 2021

2.

In the same way that 9/11 was a bit of a ruckus — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2021

3.

Scuffles ? Fuck sake Laura a scuffle is when two women fight over the last toilet roll in Tesco’s – I take it the Iran Embassy siege was a kerfuffle then? https://t.co/KekUWC42B6 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 6, 2021

4.

This is like when they called it “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/qyiXsEOYHz — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) January 6, 2021

5.

6.

Scuffles are what happens outside a provincial Wetherspoon's on Curry Club night. This, Laura, is an attempted coup by white surpremacists. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) January 6, 2021

7.

Think maybe a trip to Specsavers is due Laura — Richard Fenton (@RichFenton) January 6, 2021

8.

An interesting way to pronounce violent fascist coup, here https://t.co/CT9nhD0vdj — Eve Livingston (@eve_rebecca) January 6, 2021

9.

10.

Yeah, apparently they've knocked over a dustbin in Shaftesbury — Juliet. (@zinovievletter) January 6, 2021

11.

Simply tear gas fisticuffs as guns are drawn in the chamber!!! A simple fracas from the fash pack!! https://t.co/vA86Fzu4ar — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 6, 2021

12.

While every one of those responses was a powerful takedown in its own right, we particularly enjoyed seeing the unexpected social justice heroes of 2020 – and now 2021 – Jedward, telling her how to do her job.

Laura can you tweet about Politics @bbclaurak this isn’t a reality show you are reporting about it’s real life facts and news! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 6, 2021

As they say on social media – “shot, chaser”.

A Twitter fight is a Scuffle @bbclaurak Don’t down play something very serious! example: Simon on xfactor had a scuffle with Jedward about how talented and incredible their hair is! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 6, 2021

Source Laura Kuenssberg Image Screengrab