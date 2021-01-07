Jedward had the best response to Laura Kuenssberg underplaying the Capitol Hill riots
We weren’t even a week into 2021 when it became obvious that 2020 was just the warm-up act.
As Trump supporters swarmed past barriers on Capitol Hill to invade Congress, the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg shared a video of the unfolding incident, with a fairly noncommittal description.
In fairness to her, the original tweet by Firas Maksad used the same word.
Scuffles & violence inside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/47UCAux3gP
— Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) January 6, 2021
But as any mums might say –
“If Firas Maksad stuck his hand in the fire, would you do it too?”
Her poor choice of words drew immediate criticism.
How the BBC political editor reports far-right fascists storming the Capitol in an attempted coup: https://t.co/a0U4rvD6e5
— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) January 6, 2021
Tweeters reacted with a mixture of scorn and sarcasm.
1.
hope it doesn't escalate to a kerfuffle or god forbid a brouhaha
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 6, 2021
2.
In the same way that 9/11 was a bit of a ruckus
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2021
3.
Scuffles ? Fuck sake Laura a scuffle is when two women fight over the last toilet roll in Tesco’s – I take it the Iran Embassy siege was a kerfuffle then? https://t.co/KekUWC42B6
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 6, 2021
4.
This is like when they called it “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/qyiXsEOYHz
— Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) January 6, 2021
5.
quite the contrast! https://t.co/h9jsBJmBhC pic.twitter.com/VpPtQaS8y7
— 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) January 6, 2021
6.
Scuffles are what happens outside a provincial Wetherspoon's on Curry Club night. This, Laura, is an attempted coup by white surpremacists.
— Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) January 6, 2021
7.
Think maybe a trip to Specsavers is due Laura
— Richard Fenton (@RichFenton) January 6, 2021
8.
An interesting way to pronounce violent fascist coup, here https://t.co/CT9nhD0vdj
— Eve Livingston (@eve_rebecca) January 6, 2021
9.
— Billie (@_BillieBelieves) January 6, 2021
10.
Yeah, apparently they've knocked over a dustbin in Shaftesbury
— Juliet. (@zinovievletter) January 6, 2021
11.
Simply tear gas fisticuffs as guns are drawn in the chamber!!! A simple fracas from the fash pack!! https://t.co/vA86Fzu4ar
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 6, 2021
12.
— The Pileus (@thepileus) January 6, 2021
While every one of those responses was a powerful takedown in its own right, we particularly enjoyed seeing the unexpected social justice heroes of 2020 – and now 2021 – Jedward, telling her how to do her job.
Laura can you tweet about Politics @bbclaurak this isn’t a reality show you are reporting about it’s real life facts and news!
— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 6, 2021
As they say on social media – “shot, chaser”.
A Twitter fight is a Scuffle @bbclaurak Don’t down play something very serious! example: Simon on xfactor had a scuffle with Jedward about how talented and incredible their hair is!
— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 6, 2021
