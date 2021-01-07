This ITV News report about the Capitol Hill riots went viral because it’s so brilliantly done

You will already have watched the extraordinary scenes in America as Donald Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol in Washington DC in a bid to overturn the election result.

The angry mob stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking down security barriers, before making their way into the seat of US legislation.

One woman was shot by police and three other people have died, according to the latest reports.

Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after once again making false allegations about electoral fraud, has since said pledged a ‘peaceful transition’ – yeah, right – but still refuses to accept the election result.

One news report in particular went viral, this extraordinary seven minutes on ITV News by its Washington correspondent Robert Moore.

It’s brilliantly put together and an extraordinary watch.

And here are just some of the many things people were saying about it after the report went wildly viral on Twitter today.

And finally …

Source @itvnews @robertmooreitv