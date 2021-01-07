This ITV News report about the Capitol Hill riots went viral because it’s so brilliantly done

You will already have watched the extraordinary scenes in America as Donald Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol in Washington DC in a bid to overturn the election result.

The angry mob stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking down security barriers, before making their way into the seat of US legislation.

One woman was shot by police and three other people have died, according to the latest reports.

Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after once again making false allegations about electoral fraud, has since said pledged a ‘peaceful transition’ – yeah, right – but still refuses to accept the election result.

One news report in particular went viral, this extraordinary seven minutes on ITV News by its Washington correspondent Robert Moore.

It’s brilliantly put together and an extraordinary watch.

Watch @robertmooreitv‘s report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

And here are just some of the many things people were saying about it after the report went wildly viral on Twitter today.

1.

Stunning report by a brilliant, courageous journalist & his outstanding camera crew. Incredible work @robertmooreitv – you perfectly captured the anarchical horror of it all. 👇 https://t.co/LtahfSdPoY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2021

2.

Brilliant fearless reporting – inside the building , inside the minds of the protestors. https://t.co/UPvKj1DTrk — emily m (@maitlis) January 7, 2021

3.

This is a masterpiece. https://t.co/TCQlbMOX4C — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 6, 2021

4.

This is as excellent a piece of real time, television news reporting as I’ve ever seen. Just sensational. https://t.co/FoTqB9r1zW — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 7, 2021

5.

Worth watching from start to finish. https://t.co/ZOrOzrZC3t — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 7, 2021

6.

Unbelievable footage from ITV News @robertmooreitv who went into the Capitol with the Trump mob as they stormed it pic.twitter.com/N1wXbWgxOA — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) January 6, 2021

7.

This is astonishing reporting. @robertmooreitv will win a bucketload of awards and he will deserve to. Better than anything I’ve watched on the US networks tonight https://t.co/wbTJZ8U66p — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) January 6, 2021

8.

A brilliant account of what happened tonight from @robertmooreitv – superb reporting in the middle of the action https://t.co/RPE2RUnafQ — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) January 6, 2021

9.

Such a skilled report https://t.co/WSd2oE4XzD — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 7, 2021

10.

This is a sensational piece of TV reporting. https://t.co/V5S8rir1Om — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 6, 2021

11.

This is phenomenal journalism https://t.co/FB025dqF9D — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 6, 2021

12.

Here’s what the British audience heard from the correspondent in this report: “America’s long journey as a stable democracy appears to be in genuine doubt.” https://t.co/XRCvfU2vp6 — Charlie Mahtesian (@PoliticoCharlie) January 7, 2021

And finally …

Worth pointing out that @robertmooreitv becomes the first Brit among a group to storm the US Capitol since 1812 — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) January 7, 2021

You can follow ITV News on Twitter here, and find Robert Moore on Twitter here.

