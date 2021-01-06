‘Without actually saying you have kids, tell me you have kids’ – the 17 funniest

There are some things that are almost universal to busy parents, such as forgetting what it’s like to drink a cup of tea while it’s hot, or always having pockets filled with bibs, hairbands or tissues, depending on the age of the child.

Tim Larsen managed to tease out a great many of the things that parents have in common, by setting Twitter this challenge.

Without actually saying you have kids, tell me you have kids. — Tim Larsen ♓🐟 [email protected]@ver (@thamemeweaver) January 2, 2021

Here are some of the very best responses.

I hide chocolate in the vegetable crisper drawer. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 2, 2021

I know the names of all the Paw Patrol characters. https://t.co/NKRerptG20 — Viced Rhino – Angry, Lonely Recluse (@VicedRhino) January 2, 2021

My most listened to album of 2020 was the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. https://t.co/6YPDRG00Xa — Michael “Milkchad” Smallwood (@mikeluvsgushers) January 2, 2021

Everything in my house is always wet https://t.co/mCaAktSUWJ — Scott Bayer loves #DisruptTexts (@Lyricalswordz) January 3, 2021

Found a line of 7 xmas cookies on the table last week, each with a bite missing https://t.co/bnINKAQsQN — Cornsoup conissour (@rezdreams) January 2, 2021

I’ve mastered sleeping at the edge of the bed. https://t.co/IpNzDPP9rU — nurulizwa J (@nurulizwa) January 2, 2021

Spent my retirement money on a University of Michigan degree. I did not go there… — Tom Donoghue (@yonicemask) January 2, 2021

It was empty when I went to bed last night🤬 pic.twitter.com/rObxafNYrv — Waffa 2.0 Antifa Snack Coordinator (@waffaisback) January 2, 2021

