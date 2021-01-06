These two Express headlines about fishing are Brexit in a nutshell – the only 5 reactions you need
According to some chief Brexiters, the UK’s control of its own fishing waters was far more important than the economic impact it might have.
The Express – very much a Brexit-supporting paper – shared two headlines about the UK’s new deal with the EU, and it tells a tale that’s peak Brexit.
Two articles about fishing, the first on Sunday 3rd and the second a day later on Monday 4th. This is quite possibly the most #PeakDailyExpress thing I've ever seen.
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/VFXT6xYATR
— Graham runs… 小光頭 🏴 🇬🇧 🇹🇼 (@itsafrogslife) January 5, 2021
Let’s take another look at those headlines.
What’s the Norwegian for ‘English exceptionalism’?
These five responses cover it perfectly.
1.
Nutshell. https://t.co/TtkditDcX2
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 5, 2021
2.
Can't tell if this is taking back control or project fear. Might be both. https://t.co/hlVYah4gqh
— Paul O'154774896 (@antic2000) January 5, 2021
3.
This is hilarious https://t.co/LbsK9u5Ce5
— Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) January 5, 2021
4.
Hahaha. @michaelgove and Cummings brexit “sunlit uplands”. https://t.co/iIeL0R9RTj
— Alistair Forbes (@ali4bs) January 5, 2021
5.
This is genuinely awesome. The Express hypocrisy laid bare. https://t.co/TIVvTawBOe
— Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) January 5, 2021
In conclusion:
Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequence of my own actions. https://t.co/Q8sTGKYBGE
— Víctor Ojuel 🎮🗒️🖊️ (@VictorOjuel) January 5, 2021
