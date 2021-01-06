These two Express headlines about fishing are Brexit in a nutshell – the only 5 reactions you need

According to some chief Brexiters, the UK’s control of its own fishing waters was far more important than the economic impact it might have.

The Express – very much a Brexit-supporting paper – shared two headlines about the UK’s new deal with the EU, and it tells a tale that’s peak Brexit.

Two articles about fishing, the first on Sunday 3rd and the second a day later on Monday 4th. This is quite possibly the most #PeakDailyExpress thing I've ever seen. How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/VFXT6xYATR — Graham runs… 小光頭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🇹🇼 (@itsafrogslife) January 5, 2021

Let’s take another look at those headlines.

What’s the Norwegian for ‘English exceptionalism’?

These five responses cover it perfectly.

1.

2.

Can't tell if this is taking back control or project fear. Might be both. https://t.co/hlVYah4gqh — Paul O'154774896 (@antic2000) January 5, 2021

3.

4.

5.

This is genuinely awesome. The Express hypocrisy laid bare. https://t.co/TIVvTawBOe — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) January 5, 2021

In conclusion:

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequence of my own actions. https://t.co/Q8sTGKYBGE — Víctor Ojuel 🎮🗒️🖊️ (@VictorOjuel) January 5, 2021

READ MORE

The Express accidentally used a photo of a joke passport to illustrate the latest Brexit triumph

Source @itsafrogslife Image Gagan Kaur on Pexels