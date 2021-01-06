‘This dog mocking a Corgi has me in tears’
Here’s 15 seconds to make your day better. A dog that appears to be mocking a Corgi because, well, have a watch for yourself.
this dog mocking a Corgi has me in tears pic.twitter.com/EnV0f9uI8I
— YELLA ENCHANTED (@chantshmant) January 2, 2021
Just fabulous.
The way the looked at each other lmao
— Eninam.t (@dimples_meg) January 2, 2021
he said “oh you saw me?….watch again”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R0zYTuE8U7
— Dora The Explorer ☻︎ (@AExplorerDora) January 2, 2021
Complex interactions.
The dog just showed mockery and sarcasm… And the Corgi was pained too 😅
Nature is definitely evolving.
— Chima (That WeMove Guy) (@keec_20) January 2, 2021
the funny part is when he gets up, looks at the Corgi, snorts, then resumes.
— PolittleCat #WearAMask (@purrfection2015) January 2, 2021
Imitation is , the sincerest form of flattery, to be sure!
— Michael Scott (@mangrobayboy_31) January 2, 2021
Source Twitter @chantshmant @anumalilIife