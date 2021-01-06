How Trump pronounced “America” at his rally was very un-Amaaairrrriguhn

Trump‘s final rally as President of the USA took place in Georgia on Monday night, where he made an appearance to promote the Republican candidates for the crucial runoff, which will determine who controls the Senate.

It wasn’t a roaring success, to objective observers.

He continued to peddle baseless claims of electoral fraud.

"Hello, Georgia. By the way — there's no way we lost Georgia. There's no way. That was a rigged election." — the first words out of Trump's mouth in Dalton, Georgia pic.twitter.com/JBlBDFKloU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

He got one candidate’s name wrong, calling her everybody’s favourite comedy name – Karen.

Trump calling Kelly Loeffler “Karen” is everything! pic.twitter.com/lHnpLmymb8 — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) January 5, 2021

All the more awkward since Kelly Loeffler is the sitting Republican Senator for Georgia.

He also managed to mispronounce a word you’d expect to be unmispronouncable to a US president – ‘America’.

Trump somehow botches the word "America" pic.twitter.com/PqZk5Mozxr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

We particularly enjoyed these five reactions.

1.

I’m proud to be an Am-air-i-khaaaaaan https://t.co/ciZuCX379P — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 5, 2021

2.

If you can't pronounce the name of the country you are leading, it's time to cash out https://t.co/ElB4A5DApp — Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) January 5, 2021

3.

Spent an hour laughin at this https://t.co/CTQxAFQMh4 — t mitch (@tmitchtweets) January 5, 2021

4.

This is one of the most socially awkward things I have ever seen https://t.co/RdiZ6oj8lK — John (@JohnWinterDay) January 5, 2021

5.

I'm now fascinated by what word he was about to say. https://t.co/LjHfAUP1SW — National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) January 5, 2021

T.J. Chambers touted this possible explanation.

Feels like he was gonna go for an Arnold impression and then realized he didn’t have that club in the bag and just sorta bailed out? https://t.co/UPPI3zCGY2 — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) January 5, 2021

And on the topic of those muscles …

"Look at that arm!" It can't lift a small glass of water without help from the other arm, but okay. https://t.co/ZCBhVE1y8a — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) January 5, 2021

Finally, a simple question.

Is this real life?! 😂🤣 https://t.co/pZCD6CBHtX — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) January 5, 2021

We’ve been asking ourselves that for the last four years.

Source Aaron Rupar H/T Indy100