Gavin Williamson got hilariously muddled and it was the government’s quickest U-turn yet

There’s lots of concern at the moment among parents and their children about exams and schools opening (or closing), in fact pretty much everything about education, from nursery school to universities and beyond.

So it was only natural that the nation should turn to education secretary Gavin Williamson to reassure us all in these difficult times.

And it’s fair to say the Frank Spencer tribute act lived up to his reputation with flying colours.

Williamson will presumably be staying behind after all the other MPs have left for some extra tuition.

Definitely not defence secretary, obviously.

To conclude, this evergreen tweet.

Source Twitter @piersmorgan