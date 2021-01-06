Gavin Williamson got his words muddled up and it was the government’s quickest U-turn yet

There’s lots of concern at the moment among parents and their children about exams and schools opening (or closing), in fact pretty much everything about education, from nursery school to universities and beyond.

So it was only natural that the nation should turn to education secretary Gavin Williamson to reassure us all in these difficult times.

And it’s fair to say the Frank Spencer tribute act lived up to his reputation with flying colours.

Gavin Williamson clears everything up for us:👇 pic.twitter.com/P1BHXUb7ZB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

Williamson will presumably be staying behind after all the other MPs have left for some extra tuition.

Gavin Williamson says he never wanted to be in this position. Nor did the rest of us want him to be in it — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 6, 2021

Is Gavin Williamson even awake?

Nothing on SATs; vague on school meals – inadequate on so many key issues affecting children and young people – he needs to be replaced urgently — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 6, 2021

Today’s lobby briefing: the prime minister’s press secretary says Gavin Williamson is doing his job “to his utmost ability”, this may or may not be a backhanded compliment — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 6, 2021

At the very least can we not give Gavin Williamson something less integral to fuck up. Pretend there’s a really cool new Department for Jam. We won’t have any jam for six months but it’s a price worth paying — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) January 6, 2021

Definitely not defence secretary, obviously.

"Frankly Russia should go away, it should shut up" – UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson asked about Russia's response to its diplomats being expelled https://t.co/MoQBur2QI3 pic.twitter.com/xr94PxX23c — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 15, 2018

To conclude, this evergreen tweet.

What exactly does Gavin Williamson have to do to lose his job? — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) January 5, 2021

