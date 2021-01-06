Emily Maitlis quoted Toby Young’s own nonsense back to him – only 5 responses you need

To Newsnight, where Toby Young was exercising his right to free speech by being interviewed by Emily Maitlis.

We only mention it because there was a moment where Maitlis took the opportunity to quote Young’s own words back to him and it was quite the watch.

“Hands up I got that wrong.” Editor of the online blog Lockdown Sceptics @toadmeister responds to @maitlis pressing him on his previous comments that “the second [Covid] spike has refused to materialise”#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/n8LCo26n1n — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 5, 2021

responses

1.

Toby Young, I disagree with your views, but I support your right to say them, just as, I imagine, you support my right to say ‘Please shut the fuck up.’ https://t.co/1rpLtuIOzg — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 6, 2021

2.

“Hands up I got that wrong” *barely pauses for breath* the guy’s a master tbh pic.twitter.com/5nEA774YxC — Alan White (@aljwhite) January 6, 2021

3.

Toby Young admits : “hands up I got that wrong” on his summer pronouncement that Covid had all but disappeared. No-one threatens his freedom of speech. He just talks bollocks @BBCNewsnight — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) January 5, 2021

4.

In Newsnight’s defence, I suppose it is a difficult call whether they should book one of the millions of well-educated and suitably qualified professionals to discuss complex matters of public health, or some shouty, barely sentient bollock like Toby Young. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 5, 2021

5.

The disinformers don't have to win the debate. They just need to seed doubt. I wish one of the lockdown rules was to make broadcasters and newspapers stop giving platforms to celebrity journalists who a) don't know any medicine and b) pretend they do. It's costing lives. https://t.co/2KLoC8p8wS — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) January 6, 2021

There was also this.

Ian Dunt’s facial expression speaks for us all whenever Toby Young opens his mouth…#newsnight pic.twitter.com/ARVUTIO9jW — David (@Zero_4) January 5, 2021

To conclude …

When you hear Toby Young on TV on radio make you read this before listening to him pic.twitter.com/kSZr0HicHB — Kevin Pascoe #SocialistLabour (@KevinPascoe) January 6, 2021

And this.

Journalists like Toby Young, who deny the seriousness of this pandemic and who know sweet FA about science and virology, should not be invited onto newsnight. End. Of. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 5, 2021

READ MORE

This armed robbery gone wrong went viral all over again because it just gets better and better

Source @BBCNewsnight