Emily Maitlis quoted Toby Young’s own nonsense back to him – only 5 responses you need

To Newsnight, where Toby Young was exercising his right to free speech by being interviewed by Emily Maitlis.

We only mention it because there was a moment where Maitlis took the opportunity to quote Young’s own words back to him and it was quite the watch.

responses

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

There was also this.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

This armed robbery gone wrong went viral all over again because it just gets better and better

Source @BBCNewsnight