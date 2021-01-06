Donald Trump’s leaked ‘Georgia’ phone call set to a song from Rent is just fabulous

You’ll know by now that leaked recording of Donald Trump appearing to attempt to persuade a Georgia election official to help him find the extra votes he needs to defeat Joe Biden.

Now the phone call – or bits of it – have been set to music by comedy musical quartet, the Gregory Brothers.

Specifically, to the song Seasons of Love from the musical Rent, and it’s very funny and very, very clever.

Trump asks for 11,780 votes, but it’s to the tune of the Rent songpic.twitter.com/EkyH5fTwAw — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 3, 2021

And the longer version is even better.

full 11,780 Votes song––with more begging, harmonies, and gruff "No"s 📻 pic.twitter.com/xKnJjgQHWX — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 5, 2021

It’s a hit!

I think it’s safe to say that Jonathan Larson would have been very proud. He was intensely political, and would have HATED Donald. I love this. https://t.co/4sidlTP50E — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 4, 2021

can someone turn this into a ring tone https://t.co/rTd5h6tNE6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 4, 2021

