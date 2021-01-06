Donald Trump’s leaked ‘Georgia’ phone call set to a song from Rent is just fabulous

You’ll know by now that leaked recording of Donald Trump appearing to attempt to persuade a Georgia election official to help him find the extra votes he needs to defeat Joe Biden.

Now the phone call – or bits of it – have been set to music by comedy musical quartet, the Gregory Brothers.

Specifically, to the song Seasons of Love from the musical Rent, and it’s very funny and very, very clever.

And the longer version is even better.

It’s a hit!

