CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s forensic takedown of Donald Trump wins comeback of the day

Not long to go now until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s White House inauguration but Donald Trump continues to accept the reality of his election defeat.

Over on Twitter he outlined his plan on how he could stay in office for another four years, beginning with his vice president, Mike Pence.

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

And there were lots of totally on-point responses.

This may actually be the most insane thing Donald Trump has ever tweeted. He is pressuring Mike Pence to illegally hand Trump the presidency. It’s really disturbing that @Twitter provides Trump with a platform to cause so much havoc & cause so much harm. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) January 6, 2021

Who knew all this time the Vice President had the power to unilaterally decide the results of a Presidential election? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 6, 2021

NOTHING can save you at this point. Pack your bags and get the hell out of there. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 6, 2021

But no-one said it quite so well as CNN’s rather fabulous Jake Tapper.

He won’t and

You won’t and

They don’t and

They didn’t and

It wasn’t and

He can’t Otherwise, good tweet 👍🏻 https://t.co/7OxXYHZNRU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Case closed.

Jake with zero fucks left to give.. I dig it — Austin Corona (@austincorona1) January 6, 2021

I love pissed and annoyed @jaketapper — . (@PADemocrat) January 6, 2021

this is like getting back my 8th grade english paper rough draft — 🦩lindsay ⚯͛ ‎⎊ (@spookylindsay) January 6, 2021

And @jaketapper to close out a great night… perfectly. https://t.co/VAniS0db0C — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 6, 2021

READ MORE

How Trump pronounced “America” at his rally was very un-Amaaairrrriguhn

Source Twitter @jaketapper