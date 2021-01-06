This CNN fact checker’s Donald Trump ‘rant’ went viral because it was so relatable

CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale is going to be a lot less busy when Donald Trump is no longer in the White House.

But for now he still has to listen to – and fact check – the so-called president and by the sounds of it he’s taken enough. This latest clip went viral because he summed up Trump so well and his comparison with going on a ‘boring date’ really stuck a chord.

Not much longer to go, @ddale8.

Source @CNNTonight