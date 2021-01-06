This CNN fact checker’s Donald Trump ‘rant’ went viral because it was so relatable

CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale is going to be a lot less busy when Donald Trump is no longer in the White House.

But for now he still has to listen to – and fact check – the so-called president and by the sounds of it he’s taken enough. This latest clip went viral because he summed up Trump so well and his comparison with going on a ‘boring date’ really stuck a chord.

My mini-rant tonight on the president’s bonkers rally speech https://t.co/7ymifGju2L — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 5, 2021

Not much longer to go, @ddale8.

Daniel, you’ve more than earned the right to rant after listening to that madman for years and fact checked him. — Robin 💚🗽🇺🇸 (@robininny) January 5, 2021

"He's lying, his brain has been captured by internet weirdos, or both." https://t.co/BSqN3VJjxk — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 5, 2021

I love this brutal honesty and comparison to a boring date. 😂 — TheBadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) January 5, 2021

Source @CNNTonight