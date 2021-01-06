This anti-masker interview takes an unexpected turn into Satanic rituals and it’s quite the watch

Despite the facts staring everyone in the face, there’s still a small (but vocal) minority of people who continue to refuse to wear face masks to help stem the spread of the pandemic.

This news clip of an anti-masker protest in Los Angeles (and the interview with one of them that follows) is an extraordinary watch and insight into their so-called minds.

It really is worth sticking with it until the end.

There is an anti-mask movement happening in Los Angeles and Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) talked to one of them. You gotta listen to this…pic.twitter.com/XKW65vbN8e — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

‘My point is freedom. You do not tell us what to do with our faces. What you’re doing is you’re part of a Satanic mask wearing ritual wearing that thing …’

That sound you can hear is people facepalming into next week.

Here’s just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Oh my lord, the very end! https://t.co/DZJRFxCG7v — Stephanie Zimmermann (@SZReports) January 6, 2021

“I think we’re done with this interview” could have happened at any point of that interview 😂 — Dr. Fauci (Parody) (@notdrfauci) January 6, 2021

Incredible how hard privilege fights in the face of minor inconvenience https://t.co/jHcLHXokqA — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 6, 2021

That woman needs to be taken to the hospital to work as a cleanup crew in the COVID ward. — MN (@chibio) January 6, 2021

I can't come up with words to express how I feel about these people (in a way that's appropriate for public disclosure). https://t.co/Q4owoyissp — J. P. Gownder (கவுண்டர்) (@jgownder) January 6, 2021

Love the Stupid and Proud of It crowd. If brains were dynamite, the sound from this group would be inaudible. — Michael B Lehrhoff (@mblehrhoff) January 6, 2021

I literally pray these mfs protest a store I’m in bcs I’m walking out with all my groceries https://t.co/Jy9HoLChTk — Ms.Gender (@TheyDavis) January 6, 2021

Source Twitter @FirenzeMike @RexChapman