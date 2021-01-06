This anti-masker interview takes an unexpected turn into Satanic rituals and it’s quite the watch

Despite the facts staring everyone in the face, there’s still a small (but vocal) minority of people who continue to refuse to wear face masks to help stem the spread of the pandemic.

This news clip of an anti-masker protest in Los Angeles (and the interview with one of them that follows) is an extraordinary watch and insight into their so-called minds.

It really is worth sticking with it until the end.

‘My point is freedom. You do not tell us what to do with our faces. What you’re doing is you’re part of a Satanic mask wearing ritual wearing that thing …’

That sound you can hear is people facepalming into next week.

Here’s just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @FirenzeMike @RexChapman