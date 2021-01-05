Trump’s incriminating phone call about finding votes, hilariously reproduced by ‘Liza Minelli’

Although, for the UK, the recording of Donald Trump appearing to try and persuade or bully an election official to commit fraud may have been eclipsed by announcements of new Scottish and English lockdowns, it was huge news.

Singer and comedian, Sooz Kempner decided it was big enough to unveil another of her brilliant Liza Minelli impressions, reciting the words of Trump, but giving them an added and very funny dimension.

Trump's phone call to Georgia officials verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/VpWtFLtsAu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 4, 2021

Petition to have all Trump communications delivered via Sooz as Liza from now on.

Tweeters, quite rightly, loved it.

I so needed this after today 🤣 https://t.co/33yEM1c7Ci — Dr Amy Roberts (@drAR387) January 4, 2021

I would pay to watch a feature length biopic with Sooz as Liza as Trump. https://t.co/8aXRFWzozQ — Tilly (@CowObjective) January 4, 2021

Academy Award — Matthew (@matthew3000) January 4, 2021

I've said it before, but I'll say it again, @SoozUK is a genius… https://t.co/0FW2uTKrLs — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) January 4, 2021

As a bonus, here’s another clip of Sooz – er, Liza – saying Trump’s words far better than he ever could.

