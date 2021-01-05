This puppy learning to walk down stairs is making everyone’s day just a little bit better

New year, same old shit, but here’s 15 seconds to help take the edge off just a little bit.

It’s a video of a puppy learning to walk down stairs that went viral because, well, watch.

This is Ace. He attempted stairs today. Did very well but still feels like there’s room for improvement. 13/10 (IG: ace__adventures) pic.twitter.com/EJiqociv7d — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 4, 2021

Awww!

You ever seen a liquid puppy? https://t.co/szffyAXsSx — Casey (@nfinitegladness) January 4, 2021

Haha he does not know what to do with his hind legs while his front legs go down the stairs 🤣🤣🤣 — Heaven Funyet 🇺🇸 (@uworkforus) January 4, 2021

this is the only thing getting me through it right now https://t.co/kXjEHRKvVD — ashnikko (@ashnikko) January 4, 2021

This is the rarely attempted multi-level "oh big stretch" — Aaron (@TwoAysNoKetchup) January 4, 2021

Me going back to work for the first time in 3 weeks https://t.co/kSZnE1z9d9 — Rick MacDonnell (@RickMacDonnell) January 4, 2021

And you can find lots more of @ace_adventures on Instagram here.

