This bear cub trying to catch snowflakes is the salve your soul needs right now

The news has been particularly brutal, with Brexit cliff edges, coronavirus figures and the lockdown, not to mention the deaths of beloved icons of film and music, like Sean Connery and Gerry Marsden.

So, we can heartily recommend you sit down and watch this baby bear enjoying himself in a snow flurry, because if ever we’ve all needed something that’s pure cuteness – it’s now.

It looks like it did the trick for these people.

Mike P. Williams may have spoken a little too soon.

READ MORE

Just 15 supercute pictures of hedgehogs because why the heck not?

Source Rex Chapman Image Screengrab