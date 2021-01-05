This bear cub trying to catch snowflakes is the salve your soul needs right now

The news has been particularly brutal, with Brexit cliff edges, coronavirus figures and the lockdown, not to mention the deaths of beloved icons of film and music, like Sean Connery and Gerry Marsden.

So, we can heartily recommend you sit down and watch this baby bear enjoying himself in a snow flurry, because if ever we’ve all needed something that’s pure cuteness – it’s now.

This baby bear stumbling around trying to catch snowflakes is what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/EOrpKR0oOT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 2, 2021

It looks like it did the trick for these people.

Be a bear cub. https://t.co/M7jIbmd9ul — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) January 2, 2021

I rather suspect Baby Bear has been at the eggnog. https://t.co/EeAMbAo2R2 — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) January 2, 2021

Mike P. Williams may have spoken a little too soon.

I hope the rest of the year feels like this https://t.co/ECRZNK3Ieo — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 2, 2021

Source Rex Chapman