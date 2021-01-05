Simply 23 jokes about the new national lockdown to help to take the edge off just a little bit

As you won’t need reminding, England has gone into a new national lockdown to tackle the pandemic that is likely to last until March, according to the latest reports.

These 23 jokes about the state we’re in now might help to take the edge off (just a bit).

1.

Thoughts with the parent at my son’s school who offered to have the class guinea pig over the Xmas holidays & is now in for the long haul — Will Wood (@MMWillWood) January 4, 2021

2.

I always knew I’d have to cancel 3 weddings, I just never thought they’d all be to the same woman — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) January 4, 2021

3.

Etymology of the day: ‘prevaricate’, to behave indecisively and avoid important decisions, is from the Latin ‘praevaricari’, to ‘plough crookedly or haphazardly’. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) January 5, 2021

4.

Can’t believe it’s only 3 more lockdowns till Christmas — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 4, 2021

5.

scared when I’m out of lockdown I’ll be so romantically starved I’ll simply marry the first person who says something kind to me — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 4, 2021

6.

I’VE SUMMARISED TONIGHT’S NEWS THROUGH POETRY, ART, SONG AND WITH ALL THE WORDS I HAVE LEFT. pic.twitter.com/21l88IY2s5 — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) January 4, 2021

7.

I hope joe wicks has stretched off — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 4, 2021

8.

lockdown

lockdown 2

lockdown the third

lockdown forever after #lockdown — aimz 🍒 (@notlonelylosers) January 4, 2021

9.

I’ve now been in more lockdowns than relationships — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) January 4, 2021

10.

Guys, from tomorrow I’ll be doing keep fit on zoom at 8, walking round my garden till 6 then doing a disco karaoke from 7. Fucked if I’m going to let it slip through my fingers again. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) January 4, 2021

11.

That’s the end of Dry January, right? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 4, 2021

12.