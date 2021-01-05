People are coming up with Schwarzenegger payoffs specifically about their job – 19 puntastic favourites

It all started when @Alice_Moran said this over on Twitter.

Quote tweet this with the pun about your job Arnold Schwarzenegger would make if he killed you in a movie. — Alice Moran (@Alice_Moran) January 4, 2021

We hope you got your head around it quicker than we did. But even if you haven’t, it quickly becomes apparent what’s going on and very funny (and inventive) it is too. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

"That's what I call dead air," as he beats me with a pair of director's headsets in a TV control room. — Yonxers (@Yonxers) January 4, 2021

3.

4.

*impales me* "Here's a free lance!" — andrewmcrae (@andrewmcraedude) January 5, 2021

5.

“His motion was… denied.” — Bob Brandon (@rhbrandon) January 4, 2021

6.

You finally made deadline. — James Welton (@jaimoe0) January 4, 2021

7.

“So I’m afraid that’s a pass from us” but he doesn’t hit me or anything, he just hands back a script and I die slowly on the inside — Ryan (@the_REAL_ASDF) January 4, 2021

8.

'Head of operations?!' [Grabs chainsaw] 'Here's an operation for your head' [gurgling scrunchy sounds]. — Robert Jago (@rjjago) January 5, 2021

9.

It looks like the unemployment line ends right here. — Scott Goldman (@ScottVGoldman) January 4, 2021

10.

where's your pod now — Erin 11,779 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 5, 2021

11.

“I’m gonna put you in the past tense.” — Dave&Company (@VecseyPrintHub) January 4, 2021

12.

“That’s the end of your user experience!”

Or

“I guess I hit the cancel button” — Stricklanded (@Nstricklanded) January 5, 2021

13.

I must control + alt + delete you. — 🦅 Nunes’ Gofer \V/ (@jeffreyjpa) January 4, 2021

14.

It looks like the Kitchen is closed! — Ken Kitchen (@kitchenkenn) January 4, 2021

15.

Your participles are officially dangling. — Bruise Wayne Newton’s Apple (@BruiseWayne4) January 4, 2021

16.

I’m torn.. my 17 years as a newspaper man wants to say “you’re old news.. time to go to press” as he squishes me some way.. Or my 1 year as an archivist “you’ve been archived!” As he files me in a cabinet. It’s a work in progress… — Michael is online. Still. (@mjonesonline) January 5, 2021

17.

18.

"Sorry, buddy, but you're being cut for length!" as he decapitates me with a red pen. — David Thomas Moore (@dtmooreeditor) January 5, 2021

19.

“Your unemployment benefits have been denied…permanently” — Brian Godish (@briangodish) January 4, 2021

Source Twitter @Alice_Moran