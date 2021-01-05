This Lisa Kudrow clip completely nails the mental gymnastics of Trump loyalists

This short clip of Lisa Kudrow‘s portrayal of a Trump ‘non-official spokesperson’ in the Netflix spoof documentary, Death To 2020, is exactly like listening to the President and his allies.

“I choose to believe there is not.”

You won’t be surprised to learn that the show, with its bitingly funny script, comes courtesy of Charlie Brooker and his Black Mirror producer, Annabel Jones.

Twitter was blown away by the accuracy of Lisa’s character.

The only fly in the ointment was what modern politics has done to satire.

