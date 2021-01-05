This Lisa Kudrow clip completely nails the mental gymnastics of Trump loyalists

This short clip of Lisa Kudrow‘s portrayal of a Trump ‘non-official spokesperson’ in the Netflix spoof documentary, Death To 2020, is exactly like listening to the President and his allies.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the show, with its bitingly funny script, comes courtesy of Charlie Brooker and his Black Mirror producer, Annabel Jones.

Twitter was blown away by the accuracy of Lisa’s character.

Just watching this now and I've laughed out loud so many times Lol Lisa Kudrow nails Kayleigh McEnany's ego perfectly https://t.co/zn8elZx0i7 — V_Nerdbooks (@V_Nerdbooks) December 28, 2020

How did Lisa Kudrow never appear on Veep https://t.co/Gwoiq3T89E — Mickey Deane Fans (@PhillyGinger) December 30, 2020

Omg she nails it!!! https://t.co/GsNVzJw4i4 — Heather Lander, PhD (@PathogenScribe) December 28, 2020

Sadly this is a very realistic portrayal of those in power now. What a mess they have made of our government and our country. — Beverly Feinberg (@BikingBev) January 5, 2021

Brilliant! Now will somebody fabulous do the same for the lies and deceit being trawled out every day from our defective "leaders" here in what used to be the UK? https://t.co/EUkErjkwxG — Gary James Actor (@peasmoldia) December 31, 2020

The only fly in the ointment was what modern politics has done to satire.

It would normally be funny. But unfortunately, irony and sarcasm are dead. Never to be again. — Mark Astor (@mastor1) December 28, 2020

