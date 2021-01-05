Ivanka Trump accidentally tagged Meat Loaf in a photo of her dad – the only five funny responses you need

In the continuing saga of the US election, Donald Trump headed to Georgia, where runoff elections are taking place to assign two Senate seats.

He was accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka, who shared a selfie on Air Force One.

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

As you’d expect, the post came in for a certain amount of mockery.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT: Pardon me ma'am, but the NO GRIFTING sign is lit, I will have to ask you to stop grifting and restore your tray table to the up position. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 5, 2021

Did daddy find 11,780 votes stashed on board the plane? pic.twitter.com/HJrtzPFrQz — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 5, 2021

This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/HP3nuyDRKs — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 5, 2021

But one thing in particular caught people’s attention.

Why is Meat Loaf tagged in this photo? https://t.co/UpgvpGaL42 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 4, 2021

These five tweets say all that needs to be said.

1.

BREAKING: Meat Loaf is really Q. You heard it here first. Why does Ivanka always look so fucking weird? Is there a German word for "terrified, yet haughty"? pic.twitter.com/K1Tnq7liC9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 5, 2021

2.

Them: 2021 is going to be different! January 4: Ivanka Trump tags Meat Loaf in a picture of her father. Me: pic.twitter.com/LO8H67pbvn — Mike Schaffer 🏠 (@mikeschaffer) January 5, 2021

3.

between the bizarre photo choice and even weirder tagging of @RealMeatLoaf, I'm absolutely flummoxed by this Ivanka tweet https://t.co/LBlpkajfDj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

4.

5.

Who among us hasn't accidentally tagged dad as Meat Loaf? — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 5, 2021

It was, perhaps, not such a big mistake.

I can see how Ivanka messed it up. pic.twitter.com/0V5tN37SOC — Mark Feinberg (@MarkLFeinberg) January 5, 2021

Perhaps Trump was composing his concession speech on his phone. Nah – he would do anything for likes, but he won’t do that.

