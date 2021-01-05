Donald Trump’s ‘busy schedule’ prompted no end of mockery – 9 favourite takedowns

Just in case you were wondering what Donald Trump gets up to in the dying days of his presidency (apart from denying his election defeat, obviously) his White House public schedule is helpfully released to journalists and the outside world.

And this one really is a classic of the genre, shared by CNN journalist Daniel Dale (among many others).

It prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine. Here are our favourite responses.

To conclude.

And this.

Just in case you were still in any doubt …

