Donald Trump’s ‘busy schedule’ prompted no end of mockery – 9 favourite takedowns

Just in case you were wondering what Donald Trump gets up to in the dying days of his presidency (apart from denying his election defeat, obviously) his White House public schedule is helpfully released to journalists and the outside world.

And this one really is a classic of the genre, shared by CNN journalist Daniel Dale (among many others).

Here’s Trump’s public schedule for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VisWy9Igxc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 5, 2021

It prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine. Here are our favourite responses.

1.

Sounds like something from a child’s picture book called The President’s Day — Sane English (@SaneEnglish) January 4, 2021

2.

You can’t tell me he didn’t write this himself — Andy Harris (@andy_harris14) January 5, 2021

3.

Then at tea time he has a ride in the toot-toot-chugga-chugga big red car: https://t.co/zZhdFdjC79 — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) January 5, 2021

4.

He will talk on the phone and commit more extortion and blackmail. https://t.co/er23YVBXR1 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 4, 2021

5.

The President's public schedule is a 2nd grade oral report by Ralph Wiggum. https://t.co/s6mTZ9Dca0 — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) January 5, 2021

6.

Did a child write this? I’d love to see the notes written for him when he was “too sick” to go to school. — Mike (@ChaiMike26) January 4, 2021

7.

He is strong like bull https://t.co/QESNNil6Qb — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) January 5, 2021

8.

My schedule for tomorrow: I will work from late in the morning until early in the evening. I will make not so many calls and have not so many meetings. Also podcasts. https://t.co/wpgUhswOiz — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 4, 2021

9.

does it specify when he will “do a poopy”? — Chuck Todd’s Bangs (@_marymary7) January 4, 2021

To conclude.

They are not even pretending now. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) January 5, 2021

And this.

Trump is pathetic https://t.co/yGobJYwA44 — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 5, 2021

Just in case you were still in any doubt …

To be clear, Donald Trump has kept the laziest work schedule of any president going back at least to Reagan, and probably to Eisenhower. He would rarely get to the West Wing before noon, spending most of every morning watching television and tweeting about what he had seen. pic.twitter.com/FtqEafAByV — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 4, 2021

