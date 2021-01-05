This homemade laptop ‘lockdown cinema’ is amazing and the cat makes it even better

It’s all very well watching films on the small (and sometimes very small) screen at home but we do miss the cinema experience and it looks we’re going to be missing it for some time to come.

Director Tom Kingsley, whose credits include Ghosts and Stath Lets Flats, though he’d do something about it by making his own ‘lockdown cinema’ for his laptop.

And it’s amazing.

I've made a special Lockdown Cinema for my laptop to replicate the big screen experience pic.twitter.com/LBlLwbbwCg — Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) January 5, 2021

Here’s a bit of what Tom told us about it.

‘I had the idea ages ago and started making it in the first lockdown but didn’t get a chance to finish it so it took until Christmas to focus on it. My cat was very interested in the whole process so I had to build it when she was having a nap. I used random bits of Amazon packaging – my neighbour had a box for some delivery and they put it in the recycling and I thought, that would be perfect. ‘It just tricks you into thinking it’s a special occasion. You can watch a film on your phone and get a lot from it but I miss cinemas a lot and the thing I miss most is that it makes you concentrate and take the film seriously. We watched Edward Scissorhands on it and it felt exciting. I half expected it to be rubbish but it sort of makes a difference. It might just be the novelty.’

And here is his amazing creation again, this time an aerial shot.

it’s not *exactly* the big screen experience, but at least it gives some sense of occasion. also my cat Zuul likes exploring it pic.twitter.com/4whzrQd9LW — Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) January 5, 2021

These are just a few of the things people were saying about it after it went wildly viral on Twitter.

I work in a cinema and this made me a bit emotional, looking back, all those memories of dealing with giant cats. (If only the public knew of the battles we faced for them) brilliant work! 😉 — Hazelgee (@Haze_gee) January 5, 2021

This is a great idea, especially since a huge number of cinemas have had to shut down due to the obvious dangers presented by giant cats stepping on and squishing members of the audience just so they can get a better view of the screen. — Same old shit, different year (@FikU25315510) January 5, 2021

If you started making and selling these Lockdown Cinemas…you'd be surprised how much money you'd make. — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) January 5, 2021

This reminds me that my Dad used to put the telly at the end of a long cardboard box (that a fridge was delivered in) so he could watch the cricket in the garden when it was sunny. — G.Ray. 🇪🇺 (@boxerprimed) January 5, 2021

Hope the cat left a good review — Kate Hinksman (@katelilian89) January 5, 2021

she gave it 8 out of 10 cats — Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) January 5, 2021

And you can follow Tom – @kingsley_tom – on Twitter over here.

READ MORE

This puppy learning to walk down stairs is making everyone’s day just a little bit better

Source Twitter @kingsley_tom