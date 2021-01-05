Casp the border collie’s lockdown update is better than the PM’s
TikToker Ryan Dykta shares clips of his dogs, Caspar – known as Casp – and Daisy, but he gives them an overdub that makes the already lovable pair even more relatable.
Here are the two of them, up to no good with the Christmas leftovers.
@casp47
Pigs in blankets are never safe ##christmas ##zyxcba ##dogsoftiktok ##casp47 ##food ##fyp
Do dogs do New Year?
@casp47
New Year’s Day vibes ##newyear ##drinks ##dogsoftiktok ##fyp ##casp47
Casp’s most recent offering is his canine version of Boris Johnson‘s lockdown update, featuring his favourite toy – Simon the Unicorn. It’s pretty special.
@casp47
If we can’t have a laugh what can we do! ##uk ##lockdown ##covid ##dogsoftiktok
That would have been a lot easier to sit through than the real one. Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.
Here’s a suggestion we could get behind.
He should start by becoming a Member of Pawliament.
