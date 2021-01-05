Casp the border collie’s lockdown update is better than the PM’s

TikToker Ryan Dykta shares clips of his dogs, Caspar – known as Casp – and Daisy, but he gives them an overdub that makes the already lovable pair even more relatable.

Here are the two of them, up to no good with the Christmas leftovers.

Do dogs do New Year?

Casp’s most recent offering is his canine version of Boris Johnson‘s lockdown update, featuring his favourite toy – Simon the Unicorn. It’s pretty special.

That would have been a lot easier to sit through than the real one. Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

Here’s a suggestion we could get behind.

He should start by becoming a Member of Pawliament.

READ MORE

Andrew Cotter’s done another video with his dogs and it’s the lockdown lift we needed

Source Ryan Dykta Image Screengrab, Screengrab