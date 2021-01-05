Boris Johnson has announced England’s third lockdown – 29 scathing reactions

After rumours of stricter anti-coronavirus measures for England had been circulating for days, Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday night to confirm a third lockdown, just hours after Nicola Sturgeon had made the same decision for Scotland.

The announcement that schools would be online only came just one day after Johnson insisted they were safe for children to attend, making this one of his swiftest U-turns in a strong field of swift U-turns.

Twitter weighed in on the development before the briefing had even happened.

Everyone waiting for Boris 8pm announcement pic.twitter.com/YuQCFMyAZC — (@lewisa95) January 4, 2021

Why is the #BorisJohnson #pressconference on at 8pm? It's been 4pm, 5pm and 6pm before. Moving things around the TV schedule all the time is what stopped Seinfeld doing well in the UK. — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson’s speechwriter rn pic.twitter.com/z4JZjJ6wZ8 — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) January 4, 2021

Confirmation of Lockdown 3 meant a return to this classic three-word slogan:

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/j4aMTZgtY7 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 4, 2021

Leading to reactions like these.

The best way to protect the NHS is to never vote Tory. https://t.co/N1sQgyueR2 — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) January 4, 2021

Having heard the details – such as they were – people had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

1.

"people may reasonably ask why we didn't take this decision sooner.."

.. and the answer is because I'm an incompetent charlatan who is completely out of his depth and incapable of grasping detail or making a decision. #Tier5 #lockdown — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 4, 2021

2.

Go to work or be fired

Eat at Nando’s you fucks

Now eat a Pret you hungry fucks

Keep the schools open or we’ll sue

Now have Christmas with your gran

Due to unforeseeable circumstances we’re locking you all indoors till March — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 4, 2021

3.

I remember Boris Johnson telling parents to send their children to school regardless of covid fears like it was yesterday — Nicole (@NicoleMorleyPet) January 4, 2021

4.

So, to be clear, we just sent 3 million children into primary school FOR ONE DAY, so they could all mix around the virus, and *then* go into lockdown? That's what's actually just happened, right? My brain isn't making this up? — Laura McInerney (@miss_mcinerney) January 4, 2021

5.

Banana bread right now: pic.twitter.com/6TPfnK4HIx — Lee Peart (@itsleepeart) January 4, 2021

6.

Spare a thought for the Parliamentary Counsel team who have just received a brief to draft new national lockdown regulations they will be working on all through the night and if they get a word wrong they could accidentally ban eye contact or some other basic human activity — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 4, 2021

7.

lockdown

lockdown 2

lockdown the third

lockdown forever after #lockdown — aimz (@notlonelylosers) January 4, 2021

8.

Yes, it’s worrying for kids facing exams this year but at least they can relax knowing the decision on their future is safe in the hands of Gavin Williamson. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 4, 2021

9.

back in national lockdown again but thank goodness we can visit Barnard Castle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 4, 2021

10.

there is a new variant of the virus and an old variant of government tardiness. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 4, 2021

11.

So weird that as a kid you always want school to have to close and somehow the government have even ruined that dream. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 4, 2021

12.