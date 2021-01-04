This New Zealand cartoon’s take on the UK right now is far too close to the bone

This cartoon in the New Zealand Herald feels far too close to the bone right now.

‘Some New Year’s Eve fireworks’ went viral because it’s devastatingly funny. Or maybe just devastating.

Well, they do say distance lends perspective.

You can find the New Zealand Herald on Twitter over here.
READ MORE

The inside of this dog’s ear went viral because it looks uncannily likes Donald Trump

Source @ClientJournoExp @nzherald