This amazing deleted scene from Titanic has gone viral and people are divided, really divided

It’s either the worst scene of all time which totally deserved to hit the cutting room floor, or one of the great lost gags.

We’re talking about this deleted scene from James Cameron’s Titanic, featuring Kathy Bates as the ‘unsinkable’ Molly Brown which went viral today after it was shared by @SelfieMadeBoy on Twitter.

As to whether it should ever have been cut, the internet was divided, really divided.

And if you think it’s familiar …

Source Twitter @SelfieMadeBoy