This amazing deleted scene from Titanic has gone viral and people are divided, really divided

It’s either the worst scene of all time which totally deserved to hit the cutting room floor, or one of the great lost gags.

We’re talking about this deleted scene from James Cameron’s Titanic, featuring Kathy Bates as the ‘unsinkable’ Molly Brown which went viral today after it was shared by @SelfieMadeBoy on Twitter.

This titanic deleted scene still sends me pic.twitter.com/1DYjTkUX4F — Matt (@SelfieMadeBoy) January 3, 2021

As to whether it should ever have been cut, the internet was divided, really divided.

Oh my god. James Cameron deserves life in prison for this — Priya Pism (@iswearimsmart) January 3, 2021

Yes, him cutting this brilliant scene is criminal. — Fritz (@vivalatony) January 4, 2021

108 years too soon. 🧊 So cold, but what a burn. https://t.co/87mhBqziTF — Max (Terrier55Stepney) (@t55stepney) January 4, 2021

Um, why would they cut this? This is an incredible scene! More Kathy Bates as Molly Brown, please!! — Samantha Maise (@samlovesrccc) January 3, 2021

A lot of people in here saying this should have been left in, but I can't imagine seeing this at the cinema and not saying out loud 'oh fuck off'. — Geoff Stone (@geoffrstone) January 4, 2021

This also works as a joke because there is an iceberg behind her. https://t.co/wL9JxzeQxT — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 4, 2021

And if you think it’s familiar …

Borrowed from Terry Gilliam https://t.co/4NarAL9T39 as @NicholasLBarber will tell you — Chris Hunneysett (@ChrisHunneysett) January 4, 2021

Source Twitter @SelfieMadeBoy