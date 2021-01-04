Just when you think this run of pool shots can’t get more extraordinary … it does

We have to confess pool isn’t our specialist subject, but you don’t have to be either a player or a fan to appreciate this, an extraordinary run of shots which went viral because it just gets better and better.

May everyone’s 2021 be as great as this… pic.twitter.com/ziofCKvuiu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2020

Out of this world. Let’s hope he went straight out of there and bought a lottery ticket.

I can’t tell if he’s a good player or was that a total fluke? — Rose Wilson (@rose_wilson) December 31, 2020

We’re not sure which would be more impressive.

This is just glorious https://t.co/DM2DB4h6y2 — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 1, 2021

This is the most college-y thing I've seen in a long time and I totally would be the one running to the front desk saying "Can you please give us a copy of the security footage!" https://t.co/lSMaVToGNG — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 1, 2021

And finally …

Dude in the chair sandwiched his nuts standing up. — Jared Pushner 🇺🇸🌊 (@JaredPushner) December 31, 2020

Hahahha never noticed that till you mentioned it … hilarious — Daniel McMann (@mcmann_daniel) December 31, 2020

Source Twitter @RexChapman @SamCriscolo