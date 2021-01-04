Just when you think this run of pool shots can’t get more extraordinary … it does
We have to confess pool isn’t our specialist subject, but you don’t have to be either a player or a fan to appreciate this, an extraordinary run of shots which went viral because it just gets better and better.
May everyone’s 2021 be as great as this… pic.twitter.com/ziofCKvuiu
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2020
Out of this world. Let’s hope he went straight out of there and bought a lottery ticket.
I can’t tell if he’s a good player or was that a total fluke?
— Rose Wilson (@rose_wilson) December 31, 2020
We’re not sure which would be more impressive.
INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/AU14uG8QXw
— Ced (@cedfunches) December 31, 2020
This is just glorious https://t.co/DM2DB4h6y2
— Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 1, 2021
This is the most college-y thing I've seen in a long time and I totally would be the one running to the front desk saying "Can you please give us a copy of the security footage!" https://t.co/lSMaVToGNG
— Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) January 1, 2021
And finally …
Dude in the chair sandwiched his nuts standing up.
— Jared Pushner 🇺🇸🌊 (@JaredPushner) December 31, 2020
Hahahha never noticed that till you mentioned it … hilarious
— Daniel McMann (@mcmann_daniel) December 31, 2020
