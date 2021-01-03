New Year’s resolutions are a bit different in 2021 – 15 of our favourites

After 2020 took a sledgehammer to everyone’s plans, people could be forgiven for giving up on making resolutions, yet some are demonstrating the triumph of hope over adversity.

Me: I’m going to eat better in the new year Also me: I’ve got 11 hours left to eat like an 8 year old with no adult supervision #resolutions #2021goals — John Shields, MD, FAAOS (@jointdocShields) December 31, 2020

And from a real eight-year-old …

Me: What's your New Year's resolution? 8-year-old: To eat all the candy. Me: That's not a resolution. 8: It is if I keep it. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) January 1, 2021

Sounds like a plan.

But there’s no doubt that expectations have been lowered by the year from Hell. Here are some of the funniest takes on resolutions we’ve spotted on Twitter.

1.

My New Years Resolution 2020 – see the world, meet new people, expand my horizons. My New Years Resolution 2021 – really hoping I can get to Robert Dyas at some point. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 31, 2020

2.

New Years resolutions for 2021 are gonna be like: -travel to the other side of the room -wear a different shirt -cut screen time from 12 hours a day to 11 -eat a vegetable -bathe — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 17, 2020

3.

My 2021 Resolutions: 1. use karate for justice

2. master tantric lovemaking

3. teach orphans karate

4. fight demon that killed my Sensei

5. master telepathic lovemaking

6. rock’n’roll

7. motorcycle stunts (for charity) — Justin Staggs Ⓥ (@Staggfilms) January 1, 2021

4.

Making resolutions in 2021 pic.twitter.com/C49Au2EYaw — The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) January 2, 2021

5.

me: it’s 2021 let me wake up early to accomplish my new year resolutions….

also me: waking up at 11AM

pic.twitter.com/8cDRCF9aGx — 🧡🐻🧡 (@mangojuish94) January 1, 2021

6.

Resolutions:

2001: fall in love

2011: love myself

2021: lose less pencils — JP (@JPLFR80) January 2, 2021

7.

My New Year’s Resolution is to embrace change – as I told all my friends on Bebo#HappyNewYear2021 #newyearsresolution2021 #NewYearsResolutions — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) January 1, 2021

8.