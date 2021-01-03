A man claimed an image of a tampon was obscene and Twitter told him where to shove it – the 11 funniest takedowns

In the scramble to find a genuine reason for Brexit, the Tories often cite the so-called ‘Tampon Tax’. That’s the VAT levied on women’s sanitary products, which are considered luxury items – unlike men’s razor blades, which are ‘essential’.

In 2015, the Conservatives voted down a Labour motion to scrap the surcharge, and Ireland has ended their equivalent tax, so it seemed a little hollow when the UK ended the payment on the first of January, and Tory MPs began trumpeting it as a Brexit bonus.

MPs like James Cleverly.

Retired lawyer, Fionna O’Leary was ready with Exhibit A.

One man, Adam Garrie, wasn’t too happy with the government’s announcement, but not because of the poicy, apparently.

His reasoning was …quite something.

His priorities baffled people.

Inevitably, he was dubbed “Tampon Guy” –

And the takedowns just kept coming.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

