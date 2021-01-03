A man claimed an image of a tampon was obscene and Twitter told him where to shove it – the 11 funniest takedowns

In the scramble to find a genuine reason for Brexit, the Tories often cite the so-called ‘Tampon Tax’. That’s the VAT levied on women’s sanitary products, which are considered luxury items – unlike men’s razor blades, which are ‘essential’.

In 2015, the Conservatives voted down a Labour motion to scrap the surcharge, and Ireland has ended their equivalent tax, so it seemed a little hollow when the UK ended the payment on the first of January, and Tory MPs began trumpeting it as a Brexit bonus.

MPs like James Cleverly.

Retired lawyer, Fionna O’Leary was ready with Exhibit A.

26/10/2015. Paula Sheriff proposed the amendment to open negotiation with the EU to remove VAT on Sanitary products. Guess who voted it down? YOU did @JamesCleverly Guess who ignored you? @George_Osborne He did successfully negotiate it. Ireland implemented it. U.K. didn’t pic.twitter.com/ylHgw9wQ87 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) January 2, 2021

One man, Adam Garrie, wasn’t too happy with the government’s announcement, but not because of the poicy, apparently.

His reasoning was …quite something.

His priorities baffled people.

What’s obscene about an illustration of an unused tampon?! What is obscene, however, is the number of women and girls who live in period poverty and can not afford them. We’re not talking third world here; it’s a real thing in the UK. Picture that. — Sara (@runninglate101) January 2, 2021

The only obscenity on this image, Adam, is the date: that it took so long. https://t.co/D23hFjgY6C — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 2, 2021

Inevitably, he was dubbed “Tampon Guy” –

Honestly the fact that Adam will become known as 'Tampon Guy' does really make me laugh 🩸 When I knew him, his life ambition was to become a modern Disraeli. Essentially a sophisticated, articulate, well dressed writer & polymath. Now he's just an angry man shouting at tampons — Dr Amy Kavanagh👩🏼‍🦯 🦮 (@BlondeHistorian) January 2, 2021

And the takedowns just kept coming.

Nice Twitter account, but is this obscene profile pic really necessary? pic.twitter.com/r7XFlbtyGV — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 2, 2021

I've fixed the image for Adam to make it less obscene.

Remember when people would fill their bathrooms with half dolls to cover the horrific reality of toilet paper?

Alison https://t.co/ohwtnd8mM8 pic.twitter.com/uxsJgTUyQZ — The Guilty Feminist (@GuiltFemPod) January 2, 2021

Every month we women hide our obscene sanitary products from the men folk and now the HM Treasury has ruined everything with this image. I’m sorry Adam. Good policy though. pic.twitter.com/3BmzhOJkJA — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 2, 2021

Imagine being such a damp, weak handshake of a man that you think a drawing of a tampon is obscene https://t.co/UmtXO5RBer — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 2, 2021

