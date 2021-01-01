Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

This is the final bunch of our favourite funny tweets of the week gathered in 2020. The year may have been terrible, but the jokes have been top notch.

We hope you enjoy them and give your favourites a retweet.

1.

My son put the hands on his new Lego dinosaur the wrong way up and now it looks like an frustrated Serie A defender after the referee blows up for a soft penalty against him pic.twitter.com/rkd1uD4fAV — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) December 29, 2020

2.

A hundred quid says there’s a coyote under there. pic.twitter.com/kJkSkyhHgA — Dave Surman (@SurmanDave) December 24, 2020

3.

The only Bond actor to launch a fragrance. pic.twitter.com/8YavPatAsv — Phil Pagett (@Phil_Pagett) December 28, 2020

4.

liquidating my assets (merging all my Starbucks gift cards into one gift card in the Starbucks app) — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) December 26, 2020

5.

when i got my first gyno exam as a teenager, the gynecologist asked me what I wanted to do for a career. I said I wanted to be an artist. Then while checking my cervix she said- “i wanted to be a muppeteer”. — (@joaniejabronie) December 27, 2020

6.

i found you on i found you on

instagram twitter pic.twitter.com/sNyQNjPf7F — harris (@TrueHarris) December 27, 2020

7.

Queen’s Gambit but she lies awake thinking up tweets that get 20 likes — Chelsea Pope (@chelseathepope) December 28, 2020

8.

My goal was to lose 10 lbs by the end of 2020. Only 24 lbs to go! — Jordan (@FoxyDocKnoxy) December 28, 2020

9.

10.

I’m in a bad place rn, not mentally I just live in the Uk. — S🦋 (@sxraxs) December 28, 2020

11.

I want an assassin's creed where you play as the dude who threw shoes at george bush — ye 🌍 (@yedoye_) December 28, 2020

12.