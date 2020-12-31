People are planning a very different celebration this New Year’s Eve – 17 of the funniest takes

It’s hard to decide whether everything has happened this year – or nothing, as some people have barely left their homes since spring.

With much of the UK and Ireland in or close to lockdown, this festive season has been like no other, and the post-Christmas week is confusing at the best of times.

This weird limbo bit before New Year’s Eve always confuses me. Am I meant to be drinking or putting a wash on? — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) December 28, 2020

I hate this dull period between Christmas and New Year 2022. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) December 30, 2020

Apart from the CEO of Zoom, 2020 is unlikely to make it onto anyone’s list of all-time favourite years.

My end-of-year review is just an empty toilet paper tube rolling across the floor on repeat. — Jan·da·līze (@Jandalize) December 29, 2020

We doubt there’ll much controversy when we say that people will be glad to see the back of this one.

I think the only way 2020 could get any more depressing is if at midnight on New Year's Eve all the clocks click over and show it's now 32nd December 2020, and Betty White dies… — Esarty (@esarty) December 28, 2020

Nobody can have been surprised to learn that people’s plans for New Year’s Eve are very different to those they may have had during previous years – even the dreaded 2016.

I’m seriously thinking of going to bed before midnight on New Year’s Eve this year because honestly what’s the point — jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 28, 2020

Here are some more of our favourite things people have said about it.

1.

NYE 2020 NYE 2021 pic.twitter.com/SY8dlzaKBk — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 27, 2020

2.

this is how I’m spending new year’s eve pic.twitter.com/3kN879JwMI — غفران (@ghofrunaway) December 27, 2020

3.

Them on New Year’s eve Me pic.twitter.com/3W5vZvX9Hq — Z ⨾ ifb (@CrispyPataNiJun) December 28, 2020

4.

In a few days we will all understand the feeling Lieutenant Dan had on New Year’s Eve of 1972. #NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/izj12GmGZB — ★ ℎ ★ (@Novemb3rCharli3) December 28, 2020

5.

At least there will be no what are you doing for New Year’s Eve questions this year ‍♀️ — Nadia El Ferdaoussi (@nadia_dailyself) December 22, 2020

6.

does anyone even have new year’s eve plans this year or are we all gonna be sat playing animal crossing — mouse (@ankha_crossing) December 26, 2020

7.

Here’s the answer to all 3 of these questions: What are you doing this weekend? What are you doing for the holidays? What are you doing for New Year’s Eve? pic.twitter.com/q7WdbPwwoD — Clarissa Explains It All ✈️‍ (@Clarissa_Laskey) December 15, 2020

8.

Never in our lifetime has the tradition of watching “Dinner For One” on New Year’s Eve been more painfully perfect than in 2020. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) December 26, 2020

9.