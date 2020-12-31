This musician was mocked by men for wearing a Metallica T-shirt and her blistering response hit all the right notes

When it comes to stuffing the haters’ words right back in their mouths, it doesn’t come much better than this.

It’s musician and singer Zaria Joyner, who was trolled by men after wearing a Metallica T-shirt in a couple of her videos on TikTok.

One commenter challenged her to name at least three Metallica songs, presumably because he couldn’t get his head round the idea that she might actually be a genuine Metallica fan.

So Zaria did this and it was perfect.

Boom.

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt.

@zariasmusic Reply to @paytonnsmith you’re a troll lil man the whole point was whether or not I knew any Metallica songs not whether or not I could play them on 🎸 ♬ original sound – Zaria

Oh go on then, one more.

Presumably that’s settled it.

Here’s what Zaria told the Daily Dot.

“I decided to respond to that comment because I’ve been a Metallica fan for such a long time but I’d never showed that side of me on TikTok. I’ve been a self-taught guitarist since 15 and Metallica was the band that influenced me to pick it up and inspired my journey with music.”

And it even caught the attention of the band themselves.

Last word to Zaria.

Source TikTok @zariasmusic H/T Indy100