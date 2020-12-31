‘Lions don’t wear masks’ wasn’t the brilliant gotcha this anti-masker thought – 9 brutal takedowns

The leader of the Heritage Party – think UKIP 2: The RevengeDavid Kurten is, predictably, opposed to the compulsory wearing of masks.

He posted this inarguably true statement about lions, which we can only presume was meant to make some sort of point.

We could speculate all day on where he was going with that, but we’d much rather show you these brilliant responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Composer Rou Reynolds had an important update.

Paws. Mane. Space.

