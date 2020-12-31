‘Lions don’t wear masks’ wasn’t the brilliant gotcha this anti-masker thought – 9 brutal takedowns

The leader of the Heritage Party – think UKIP 2: The Revenge – David Kurten is, predictably, opposed to the compulsory wearing of masks.

He posted this inarguably true statement about lions, which we can only presume was meant to make some sort of point.

We could speculate all day on where he was going with that, but we’d much rather show you these brilliant responses.

1.

They also don’t walk round fucking Sainsbury’s, David https://t.co/sreN1FwnUz — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) December 31, 2020

2.

Yes, famously very few lion epidemiologists though David. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 31, 2020

3.

I love a parlour game. I got Anteaters don’t drive tractors https://t.co/qI3Tj18KtG — Craig Deeley ️‍ (@craiguito) December 31, 2020

4.

also walk around with their dicks out https://t.co/BmNJGXAFp1 — joe (@mutablejoe) December 30, 2020

5.

They also don’t shop in Lidl, live in cities, or hop on trains. We could do this all day, David. https://t.co/C5W54sxXrF — Mic Wright ️‍‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) December 31, 2020

6.

They also eat raw meat and shit outside. Is that what you want? — Dubzky (@adubzky) December 30, 2020

7.

Life expectancy of a lion in the wild, subject to injuries, disease, etc = 10 to 15 years. Life expectancy of a zoo lion, with access to modern medicine & protection from disease = 30 years. https://t.co/9eAxt7N6uc — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) December 31, 2020

8.

Ok, ok, in a crowded field, I think I’ve found the dumbest coronavirus take yet. https://t.co/t6fh3r19RP — Dr Clare Clarke (@victorianclare) December 30, 2020

9.

Composer Rou Reynolds had an important update.

Paws. Mane. Space.

