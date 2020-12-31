These 19 film gifs perfectly express how people feel about the arrival of 2021
For every person counting the seconds until 2020 ends, there’s another reminding everyone that January the 1st is still just another day – the spoilsports.
The Toronto International Film Festival account came up with a way for people to share their feelings about 2021, with this challenge.
Your 2021 mood in a film GIF
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) December 30, 2020
Twitter stepped up. These gifs – with their varied perspectives – are simply perfect.
1.
without a doubt https://t.co/qu2B0Mcof4 pic.twitter.com/Klh8AP5G3Z
— cey (@stanforthompson) December 30, 2020
2.
— Sandra B (@CinephileSandra) December 30, 2020
3.
https://t.co/q4OahGoJO8 pic.twitter.com/tOchd5nqfs
— Curtis (@cinematiccurtis) December 30, 2020
4.
https://t.co/dJWkXSwgRm pic.twitter.com/rCtRaYwDdE
— (used to be) Carla (@carlangascake) December 30, 2020
5.
— Angela #WearAMask (@Angie_baby_72) December 30, 2020
6.
https://t.co/rRIaAnOMOj pic.twitter.com/ioYRgKT62s
— is going to SUNDANCE 2021 (@LOUbaharom_) December 30, 2020
7.
https://t.co/xyZRZEEPEG pic.twitter.com/Pb3ZTgfQky
— Quatre nuits d'un rêveur (@ZFilipaw) December 30, 2020
8.
https://t.co/QFJAqHyHva pic.twitter.com/0mhtb04NII
— Anna Rita (@Pochiperpe) December 30, 2020
9.
— Mia Santos (@santoselhellper) December 30, 2020
10.
https://t.co/wTh4h2PxWU pic.twitter.com/xvTzRClqwM
— Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) December 30, 2020