An ISS astronaut in a gorilla suit has gone viral all over again and it’s pure slapstick

Back in 2016, astronaut Scott Kelly persuaded NASA to let him prank his fellow International Space Station residents with a gorilla costume smuggled onboard by his twin brother, Mark.

The only thing that’s lacking is Yakety Sax – otherwise, it’s some of the best slapstick we’ve seen.

And yes – that’s Tim Peake being chased around the ISS by a gorilla.

The clip cropped up again recently, when Goodreads shared the story.

With a little mild confusion about the role of Scott’s twin, Twitter went wild for the prank.

As Mark Kelly is now the Senator for Arizona, journalist, Henry Brean had a suggestion.

We’d pay good money to see that happen in the House of Commons.

via Gfycat

