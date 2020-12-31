An ISS astronaut in a gorilla suit has gone viral all over again and it’s pure slapstick
Back in 2016, astronaut Scott Kelly persuaded NASA to let him prank his fellow International Space Station residents with a gorilla costume smuggled onboard by his twin brother, Mark.
Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both. #SpaceApehttps://t.co/Ift8VdDR4C
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 23, 2016
The only thing that’s lacking is Yakety Sax – otherwise, it’s some of the best slapstick we’ve seen.
And yes – that’s Tim Peake being chased around the ISS by a gorilla.
The clip cropped up again recently, when Goodreads shared the story.
— Goodable (@Goodable) December 29, 2020
With a little mild confusion about the role of Scott’s twin, Twitter went wild for the prank.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 30, 2020
This is the kind of energy I want to bring to my workplace. https://t.co/ZTayzubSyO
— Prey Smelter (@Wildyena) December 30, 2020
2001: A Space Odyssey was more lively than I remembered https://t.co/5QeJAnK88X
— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) December 30, 2020
Oh.
My.
God. https://t.co/gCjtNGuhH5
— Ron Marz (@ronmarz) December 30, 2020
As Mark Kelly is now the Senator for Arizona, journalist, Henry Brean had a suggestion.
That's actually astronaut Scott Kelly, Mark's twin brother. But that should in no way discourage @CaptMarkKelly from repeating this same stunt in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/0ZxYl4ShKU
— Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) December 30, 2020
We’d pay good money to see that happen in the House of Commons.
