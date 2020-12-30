Simply 25 WTF clips from British news in 2020

In the grand tradition of media people everywhere, the marvellous Scott Bryan has gathered some favourite things from one genre that all happened in 2020.

This particular set features unmissable moments from British news.

1. Interrupting kid – part 1

2. Interrupting kid – part 2

3. A diplomatic incident of the Rick Astley kind

4. When Gordon Brown closed Zoom the same way as your nan does it

5. Top tip: Never mention beavers on live TV

6. Part current affairs presenter – part ninja

7. When people finally acknowledged that the BBC News theme is an absolute banger

8. The inevitable Simon McCoy moment – part 1

9. The inevitable Simon McCoy moment – part 2

10. The moment a terrifed nation thought Margaret Thatcher might be a zombie

11. A masterclass in sheer professionalism from Victoria Derbyshire

12. The grand re-opening – or not

Article Pages: 1 2