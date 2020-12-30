Simply 25 WTF clips from British news in 2020

In the grand tradition of media people everywhere, the marvellous Scott Bryan has gathered some favourite things from one genre that all happened in 2020.

This particular set features unmissable moments from British news.

We all need a bit of a lift, so here’s my favourite BBC News / Sky News / other British news moments of 2020. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

1. Interrupting kid – part 1

1. When a diplomatic news update on Sky News went off the rails when her son interrupted to ask for two biscuits pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

2. Interrupting kid – part 2

2. When an interview on BBC News was interrupted by Scarlett asking where she should place her unicorn [fun fact: both of these happened on the same day] pic.twitter.com/ngO9zHOd2U — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

3. A diplomatic incident of the Rick Astley kind

3. When @MetMattTaylor was asked whether he was a Rick Astley fan and he said no. Coming up next on @BBCBreakfast … Rick Astley!pic.twitter.com/UDUySJVEX4 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

4. When Gordon Brown closed Zoom the same way as your nan does it

4. When Gordon Brown finished his @BBCBreakfast interview by doing this pic.twitter.com/flq8H3BC4O — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

5. Top tip: Never mention beavers on live TV

5. When @TVNaga01 asked Charlie Stayt when was the last time he had seen a beaver (look at their faces) pic.twitter.com/Txv9nbKRIp — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

6. Part current affairs presenter – part ninja

6. When Emily Maitlis’ legs mysteriously disappeared at the start of Newsnight [@maitlis] pic.twitter.com/7Hj4YxMKku — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

7. When people finally acknowledged that the BBC News theme is an absolute banger

7. When @piffleandwhimsy merged Dua Lipa and the BBC News theme, so BBC News decided to play it out on air instead of the regular news countdown pic.twitter.com/g9eJ5JkCng — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

8. The inevitable Simon McCoy moment – part 1

8. When the BBC News team put this story in the running order to annoy @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/ces1tx0LCe — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

9. The inevitable Simon McCoy moment – part 2

9. When @BBCSimonMcCoy completely fell apart whilst reporting this story about a man who plays the piano to monkeys pic.twitter.com/U91pSMgaSX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

10. The moment a terrifed nation thought Margaret Thatcher might be a zombie

10. When BBC News mistakingly reported that Margaret Thatcher had tweeted to congratulate Biden on his election win pic.twitter.com/2sDP8RFtPl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

11. A masterclass in sheer professionalism from Victoria Derbyshire

11. The way @vicderbyshire decided to bring this interview with Dame Vivienne Westwood to a close pic.twitter.com/umMQHWUFqr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 29, 2020

12. The grand re-opening – or not