The UK’s Brexit deal references extinct software – 11 technical knockouts

At the time of writing, the oven-ready Brexit deal that turned out to be a vague idea for a recipe with very little chance of sourcing the necessary ingredients is due to make its way through parliament, if the UK is to avoid the cliff edge of No Deal.

At 1,200 pages, it’s clearly not going to be possible to study the document thoroughly.

My #Brexit deal will be passed by MPs after allowing enough time to carefully scrutinise the first two paragraphs of the 1,200 page document.#BrexitDeal — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 29, 2020

So, we shouldn’t be surprised if issues arise once it’s too late to amend the legislation. Issues like this:

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal refers to 23-year-old software and long out of date cyber securityhttps://t.co/SLcIQwVK0s pic.twitter.com/r809G8GjPi — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) December 29, 2020

We can now reveal exclusive footage of a civil servant working on the document.

via Gfycat

Naturally, tweeters had a lot to say about it – including these understandably scathing reactions.

1.

Boris, if you don't wind the handle on the side of the phone, no-one will be able to hear you…. https://t.co/BNfaPslXvw — Paul Whitehouse (@PaulWhitehous64) December 29, 2020

2.

Oh no. British and French fishermen will block each other on Friends Reunited. https://t.co/pmohMEHk32 — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) December 29, 2020

3.

did they write the deal on wordperfect? https://t.co/nsdOZL7vPf — Roarz (@Roarzz) December 29, 2020

4.

You've telling me all that money that went on technology lessons with Jennifer Arcuri wasn't good value for the tax payer? https://t.co/YHODey2oK2 — Oisin (@OisinDubai) December 29, 2020

5.

6.

I'm guessing Sir David Frost, lest we forget, our new National Security Adviser, has a Yahoo email and a password that is..'password'. 😬 https://t.co/ng4RlebfmU — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) December 29, 2020

7.

What happens if you try to do a trade deal involving 28 countries in just 10 months? https://t.co/mUYtMUzwMM — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) December 29, 2020

8.

Love the optimism that this is because text was copy & pasted from old documents & not just that this is the only tech we’ll have available from January. https://t.co/xYE17vjB0g — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 29, 2020

9.

"Brexit deal typed on Commodore 64"https://t.co/YbR9yXPs0X — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) December 29, 2020

10.

Hearing from a reliable source that the Brexit deal urges Brits to watch out there’s a Humphrey abouthttps://t.co/xrdzJ96lW7 — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) December 29, 2020

11.

Can’t wait until the Brexit deal goes through so we can get back to asking Jeeves how to create a polyphonic ringtone for our Nokia mobiles. — The Bullshit Translator (@BshitTranslator) December 29, 2020

Comedian, Brian Limond – Limmy, had some words of reassurance for those lacking confidence in themselves.

If you ever have imposter syndrome or generally feel you're not good enough, these are the people who are in charge of running the country, elected by people who would vote for them again. https://t.co/2OQSwvIWKo — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 29, 2020

Absolutely terrifying.

READ MORE

The UK and EU have agreed an eleventh hour Brexit deal – the 24 best reactions

Source Media sources, e.g. Mirror Image Ugi K on Unsplash, Screengrab