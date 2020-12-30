Tiers, tests and vaccines – our 15 favourite pandemic jokes

With large parts of England already in the highest tier – a virtual lockdown – people are anxiously awaiting the expected update to find out if they will join them – or enter a rumoured new and stricter tier.

Anxious or not, Twitter has still managed to make jokes about the situation, and we’ve collected some favourites.

1.

I'm hearing the government is planning to open 10,000 Nightingale Schools by Monday staffed by captured lorry drivers — HarryPie. (@HarryPie1862) December 29, 2020

2.

ME: Maybe the real cure is the vaccines we made along the way OTHER SCIENTIST: Yeah Max, were hoping thats what happens — (@SandwichGhoul) December 28, 2020

3.

Beginning to regret suggesting Johnson give a £2B test & trace contract to my wife’s brother, Ainsley Cannister-Shitpipe, whose only previous infectious disease experience was giving the horses at his boarding school human syphilis. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) December 21, 2020

4.

they should use the checkout staff at Aldi to get this vaccine out — Julian Deane-19 (@Julian_Deane) December 26, 2020

5.

Craig Revel Horwood should be announcing what tiers we’re in like this. pic.twitter.com/vwlmBUEbfA — Jo Frost’s Naughty Step (@supernannyreact) December 29, 2020

6.

If you think secondary students can administer COVID-19 tests themselves you have clearly never asked them to glue in a work sheet. — Lávate las manos Ponte una máscarilla (@GeorgeJeggings) December 29, 2020

7.

You’ll know if you get the vaccine from Oxford because it’ll tell you — Billie (@_BillieBelieves) December 27, 2020

8.