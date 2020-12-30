‘The 12 Days of Tory’ is the festive political update we didn’t know we needed
One of the few good things about 2020 has been the hilarious mockery served up by comedians Larry and Paul for the government over its handling of …well, everything.
As a last hurrah to the year that needs to get in the bin, the duo gave us this wonderful version of ‘the 12 Days of Christmas’.
It just wouldn’t be a Larry and Paul government parody without a nod to the three-part slogan, would it?
They posted it to Twitter – naturally – where it brightened people’s Christmas.
NEW SKETCH: A Christmas Gift, from us to you.
JOIN IN THE SINGALONG!#BrexitDeal #tories #torybritain pic.twitter.com/CWKf1yJANi
— ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) December 24, 2020
I’m going to learn the words to this. https://t.co/5gAf6pYu4t
— Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) December 29, 2020
Five Gold rings is the only bit of this song I knew and I have now replaced with new and improved lyrics…😂
Feliz Navidad all!!! x https://t.co/jEI5Eq7ADX
— Maz (@EstibalizTerron) December 24, 2020
Brilliant as always!
An antidote to depressing news & best Xmas 🎁🎄🙏.
— julia (@jjulia286) December 24, 2020
As is so often the case with satire, there’s a cloud attached to that silver lining.
This is LOL, yet 🙁 as too true https://t.co/tKowNQpFET
— Lance Wicks (@lancew) December 26, 2020
