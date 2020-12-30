‘The 12 Days of Tory’ is the festive political update we didn’t know we needed

One of the few good things about 2020 has been the hilarious mockery served up by comedians Larry and Paul for the government over its handling of …well, everything.

As a last hurrah to the year that needs to get in the bin, the duo gave us this wonderful version of ‘the 12 Days of Christmas’.

It just wouldn’t be a Larry and Paul government parody without a nod to the three-part slogan, would it?

They posted it to Twitter – naturally – where it brightened people’s Christmas.

As is so often the case with satire, there’s a cloud attached to that silver lining.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab