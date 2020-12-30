Sir Anthony Hopkins’ inspiring New Year message went viral because it touched so many people
It’s the eve of New Year’s Eve and the great Sir Anthony Hopkins shared a message on Twitter that went viral because it meant so much to so many people.
What he had to say was both deeply personal and absolutely universal at the same time and, well, have a watch for yourself.
With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m
— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020
‘Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday … Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.’
And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
If this doesn’t get you going nothing will … https://t.co/HRQp2hTgP5
— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) December 30, 2020
An inspiration. In more ways than one. https://t.co/0QFkfzGnOV
— Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) December 29, 2020
Oh, I LOVE this 🤩😍🥰 Honestly, a life free from the gnawing misery of addiction is utterly WONDERFUL 🎊🎉🥳 https://t.co/8w1dqAX54v
— Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) December 30, 2020
Yezzzzz! 23 years here! It’s works. https://t.co/gRWPGItfg2
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 29, 2020
‘BE BOLD AND MIGHTY FORCES WILL COME TO YOUR AID’ https://t.co/dRyVNHfdlZ
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 29, 2020
More of this please https://t.co/PXnvBqgPOs
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 30, 2020
well I cried https://t.co/mUKQdR0NiJ
— Jesse Thorn (@JesseThorn) December 29, 2020
This is so nice https://t.co/TC8w7g2dID
— Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) December 29, 2020
This is just so great. 🥰 https://t.co/rO65b6IDmN
— Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) December 29, 2020
Happy anniversary and all my love to you Tony. https://t.co/viWkpwq8Lp
— AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) December 29, 2020
A prince and an angel. Congratulations @AnthonyHopkins! https://t.co/LdLMoHrV14
— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) December 29, 2020
Took us back to this clip he posted a while back and it’s fair to say it had a bit of a different vibe about it.
This is what happens when you’re all work and no play… pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6
— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018
READ MORE
This child’s literary misunderstanding has gone viral all over again because it’s so good
Source Twitter @AnthonyHopkins