Sir Anthony Hopkins’ inspiring New Year message went viral because it touched so many people

It’s the eve of New Year’s Eve and the great Sir Anthony Hopkins shared a message on Twitter that went viral because it meant so much to so many people.

What he had to say was both deeply personal and absolutely universal at the same time and, well, have a watch for yourself.

‘Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday … Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.’

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Took us back to this clip he posted a while back and it’s fair to say it had a bit of a different vibe about it.

Source Twitter @AnthonyHopkins