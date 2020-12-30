Rory Bremner accidentally quelled a Tory rebellion against John Major

There’s no doubt that Rory Bremner has what the cool kids call “mad skills” when it comes to doing impressions.

The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star manages to replicate the vocal stylings of a wide range of celebrities from all walks of life, such as comedians – like Billy Connolly, Royals – including Prince Charles and, perhaps most famously – many, many politicians.

Back in 1993, Rory’s uncanny talent accidentally quelled an uprising of anti-European Tory backbenchers – an attempted coup which would obviously never happen now.

He spoke to Radio 4’s Today programme about how it happened.

How @rorybremner's impressions of ex-PM John Major proved so realistic he inadvertently thwarted a revolt of Tory MPs against him – as revealed in the National Archives today #r4Today Full story here: https://t.co/nJ181hLC4C pic.twitter.com/R4ZCShOnZA — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 30, 2020

We now want to know if that dance with Sir Richard Body happened. If anyone has footage …

The ERG's intellectual pedigree in all its glory https://t.co/MmokaZvWDu — James M. Turner QC (@ShipBrief) December 30, 2020

Absolutely superb Rory Bremner. https://t.co/ziKFbty7I0 — Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) December 30, 2020

As his reaction shows, it happened purely by chance.

It’s all true I’m afraid. Who knew? I certainly didn’t. https://t.co/7PEmrMPd1q — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) December 30, 2020

It raised the possibility of missed opportunities.

If only you’d rung @BorisJohnson when he was wavering in 2016 🤣🤣🤣 — john turner (@jtlondon) December 30, 2020

If he could do that by accident, imagine what he could do deliberately.

Many congratulations, Rory. When you form a government, may I plump for Culture Minister or Chancellor? Not fussed, surprise me. — GailRenard (@GailRenard) December 30, 2020

#RoryForPM

