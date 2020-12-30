Rory Bremner accidentally quelled a Tory rebellion against John Major

There’s no doubt that Rory Bremner has what the cool kids call “mad skills” when it comes to doing impressions.

The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star manages to replicate the vocal stylings of a wide range of celebrities from all walks of life, such as comedians – like Billy Connolly, Royals – including Prince Charles and, perhaps most famously – many, many politicians.

Back in 1993, Rory’s uncanny talent accidentally quelled an uprising of anti-European Tory backbenchers – an attempted coup which would obviously never happen now.

He spoke to Radio 4’s Today programme about how it happened.

We now want to know if that dance with Sir Richard Body happened. If anyone has footage …

As his reaction shows, it happened purely by chance.

It raised the possibility of missed opportunities.

If he could do that by accident, imagine what he could do deliberately.

#RoryForPM

