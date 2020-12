Comeback of the day here shared by pablodesarasate over on Reddit who says: ‘Exodus 20:7.’

And this is why.

And just three of the comments it prompted.

‘GOOD HEAVENS I’M ARRIVING.’ Thoss91 “Oh Darwin!” SultanSaatana ‘Is it still in vain if the sex is amazing?’ Odin_Thunder

