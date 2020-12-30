Boston Dynamics’ Dad dancing robots make as much sense as anything else in 2020

Robotics engineering company, Boston Dynamics, celebrated the end of 2020 in the most 2020 way possible – by demonstrating that robots can replace us in yet more areas than before.

They also posted the clip to Twitter.

Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year. Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics. https://t.co/Uys5RMfBqO pic.twitter.com/rY7Xk1BRZN — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) December 29, 2020

Atlas, Spot and Handle are clearly ready to take over all dad-dancing duties at a wedding near you – if weddings are ever allowed again.

Machine Learning expert, Reza Zadeh wanted to know what else they can do.

It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating. Looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots. Credit: Boston Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/wnB2i9qhdQ — Reza Zadeh (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

He wasn’t the only one.

You can stop worrying about Trump now. Or climate change. Or comets. Or spacemen. The end is nigh. https://t.co/7qzmA1iwKE — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 29, 2020

