A former UKIP MEP who called Covid-19 the ‘China virus’ is less keen on people calling the new variant ‘English’

Spare a thought – not really – for former UKIP MEP Roger Helmer who’s not happy – not happy at all – with people saying this about the new coronavirus strain.

Could it be the same Roger Helmer who said this just a little while back about Donald Trump and his enthusiasm for calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese virus’? of course it could.

It was spotted by James Loxley – @oldnorthroad – over on Twitter who subsequently went wildly viral …

… while over on Reddit tequilanoodles said: ‘I never thought they’d name a virus after MY country!’

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

“Roger Helmer Reacts” is a great Twitter account taking the piss out of the (now former) UKIP MEP

Source Twitter @oldnorthroad Reddit u/tequilanoodles