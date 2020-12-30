A former UKIP MEP who called Covid-19 the ‘China virus’ is less keen on people calling the new variant ‘English’

Spare a thought – not really – for former UKIP MEP Roger Helmer who’s not happy – not happy at all – with people saying this about the new coronavirus strain.

Can we please stop referring to new-variant Covid as “originating in the UK”. It was FIRST IDENTIFIED in the UK, which is an entirely different thing. — Roger Helmer (@RogerHelmerMEP) December 28, 2020

Could it be the same Roger Helmer who said this just a little while back about Donald Trump and his enthusiasm for calling Covid-19 the ‘Chinese virus’? of course it could.

It was spotted by James Loxley – @oldnorthroad – over on Twitter who subsequently went wildly viral …

… while over on Reddit tequilanoodles said: ‘I never thought they’d name a virus after MY country!’

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

I agree it was nothing to do with Scotland, Wales or Ireland. Let’s compromise and just call it the “English virus”! #EnglishVirus — Tom Dickson (@TomDickson16) December 29, 2020

Chef-fuckin-kiss. https://t.co/4DrdECYNvy — Derek from Milk Barn Farm (@fraying) December 29, 2020

It is almost like…it’s not about the principal of the thing, but more about nationalistic exceptionality (and using whatever principal works in the moment) — Pollik (@Pollik) December 29, 2020

Life comes at you fast, faster if you’re stupid… https://t.co/M6eyw7tERW — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) December 29, 2020

I’m also worried that Roger thinks viruses are a type of food. — Ed Round 🔶🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EdMRound) December 29, 2020

Source Twitter @oldnorthroad Reddit u/tequilanoodles