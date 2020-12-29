‘Why are you dressed like that?’ is probably 2020’s last meme – 23 of the best

In the middle of December, a tweeter named Jade posted a familiar scene – a packed table, with all the attention turned towards the camera – or, more reasonably, the person in the camera’s position.

She added a question – “Why are you dressed like that?”

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/HxNibuSd4x — jade (@nternetgirl) December 15, 2020

Who hasn’t experienced that nagging sensation that we may not be dressed for the occasion?

Her tweet has now been shared more than 37,000 times but – more importantly – has inspired what is likely to be the last big meme of 2020.

A lot of people used her photo, but added their own twists.

1.

2.

3.

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/JE5dLzPhDc — Super SAIYAJIN Kaiser (@kaiser_iscursed) December 25, 2020

4.

"why are you dressed like that"

"like what" pic.twitter.com/9IpvhFFM68 — Muppet|Amber Wolf (@MuscularMuppet) December 25, 2020

5.

"why are you

dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/TTM80I9Qse — unità (@_psycho_circus_) December 28, 2020

6.

"Why are you

dressed like that?" "Like what?" #WW84 pic.twitter.com/g2hjAvMbun — s h a r o n (@_intro_8) December 28, 2020

7.

8.

9.

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/V4w8x7H3kE — şevval (@beesly123) December 27, 2020

10.

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/2lipGvZHp5 — Cynga, Santa Believer™ (@cyngapra) December 27, 2020

11.

why are you like what?

dressed like that? pic.twitter.com/4Hle9zG7lD — My N*gga Totoro (@YoooItsO) December 26, 2020

12.