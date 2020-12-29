‘Why are you dressed like that?’ is probably 2020’s last meme – 23 of the best
In the middle of December, a tweeter named Jade posted a familiar scene – a packed table, with all the attention turned towards the camera – or, more reasonably, the person in the camera’s position.
She added a question – “Why are you dressed like that?”
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/HxNibuSd4x
— jade (@nternetgirl) December 15, 2020
Who hasn’t experienced that nagging sensation that we may not be dressed for the occasion?
Her tweet has now been shared more than 37,000 times but – more importantly – has inspired what is likely to be the last big meme of 2020.
A lot of people used her photo, but added their own twists.
1.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/70ll3eUiso
— K!E (@S4NIVRS) December 28, 2020
2.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/SOfuJHcLXN
— ᴮᴱteez☆ (@jungshookedby) December 27, 2020
3.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/JE5dLzPhDc
— Super SAIYAJIN Kaiser (@kaiser_iscursed) December 25, 2020
4.
"why are you dressed like that"
"like what" pic.twitter.com/9IpvhFFM68
— Muppet|Amber Wolf (@MuscularMuppet) December 25, 2020
5.
"why are you
dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/TTM80I9Qse
— unità (@_psycho_circus_) December 28, 2020
6.
"Why are you
dressed like that?" "Like what?" #WW84 pic.twitter.com/g2hjAvMbun
— s h a r o n (@_intro_8) December 28, 2020
7.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/E0chJNOsPC
— (@clothinginspos) December 25, 2020
8.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/1EI2hXHxuT
— . (@MEENAVOGUEE) December 25, 2020
9.
“why are you
dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/V4w8x7H3kE
— şevval (@beesly123) December 27, 2020
10.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/2lipGvZHp5
— Cynga, Santa Believer™ (@cyngapra) December 27, 2020
11.
why are you like what?
dressed like that? pic.twitter.com/4Hle9zG7lD
— My N*gga Totoro (@YoooItsO) December 26, 2020
12.
“why are you
dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/eluvN2wXEJ
— mysticjamesia (@TheSage222) December 25, 2020