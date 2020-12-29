‘Why are you dressed like that?’ is probably 2020’s last meme – 23 of the best

In the middle of December, a tweeter named Jade posted a familiar scene – a packed table, with all the attention turned towards the camera – or, more reasonably, the person in the camera’s position.

She added a question – “Why are you dressed like that?

Who hasn’t experienced that nagging sensation that we may not be dressed for the occasion?

Her tweet has now been shared more than 37,000 times but – more importantly – has inspired what is likely to be the last big meme of 2020.

A lot of people used her photo, but added their own twists.

